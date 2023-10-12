Microgravity's Healing Potential Aids in Artificial Retina Production

Space Odyssey of Artificial Retina

Advertisement

US Pharmaceutical Start-Up Plans to Manufacture Artificial Retina in Space - (https://thenewsmen.co.in/science/us-pharmaceutical-startup-plans-to-manufacture-artificial-retina-in-space/122861)

and currently available treatments only slow their progression.The company will use microgravity to improve upon layer-by-layer deposition to produce the first protein-based artificial retina.The layer-by-layer assembly methodology -- a process traditionally done on Earth -- is believed to be more beneficial when done in a LEO environment where reduced gravity improves homogeneity, stability, and performance of thin films like the protein-based artificial retina, the company said.In space, "you get nice even layers" of the protein with less wasted material, Nicole Wagner, LambdaVision's CEO, was quoted as saying to Bloomberg."The goal is to be one of the first products manufactured in space that would be used here on Earth," he added.Since 2018, LambdaVision and its partner Space Tango have conductedand manufacturing methods.The company has also met the goal of manufacturing multiple 200-layer artificial retina thin films in microgravity. It will undertake its 9th mission to the ISS in 2024 and aims to start human testing in three to four years.Source: IANS