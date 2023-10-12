About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

by Karishma Abhishek on December 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM
Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

Anxiety, depression, and aggression in offspring are found to be correlated with maternal inflammation during pregnancy as per a study at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (1 Trusted Source
Perinatal Factors and Emotional, Cognitive, and Behavioral Dysregulation in Childhood and Adolescence

Go to source).

While inflammation is a normal bodily response to injury or infection, the team wanted to learn whether factors linked to inflammation during pregnancy might be associated with dysregulation in children.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy


Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
Advertisement


"Dysregulation" in this context refers to children's attention, anxiety depression, and aggression being measurably different from what is typically expected at their age.

More youth with dysregulation (35 percent) were born to mothers with prenatal infections compared with 28 percent of youth without dysregulation.

Understanding Inflammation's Role in Child Anxiety

Other maternal factors studied, including being overweight before pregnancy, attaining less education, and smoking during pregnancy, were associated with higher likelihoods of childhood dysregulation.
Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy


Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate reserves of the body and this is reflected as anemia.
Advertisement

Children and adolescents who had a parent or sibling with a mental health disorder were also more likely to experience dysregulation.

"Addressing factors and treating conditions associated with behavior challenges may help improve outcomes for these children," said Jean Frazier, of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.

The study also found that boys were more often affected than girls. Researchers used the Child Behaviour Checklist (CBCL) to measure aggressive behavior, anxiety/depression, and attention problems in children.

Approximately 13.4 percent of children and adolescents in the study met the criteria for the CBCL Dysregulation Profile.This study included 4,595 participants (ages 6-18 years) across the US.

Reference :
  1. Perinatal Factors and Emotional, Cognitive, and Behavioral Dysregulation in Childhood and Adolescence - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0890856723002484?via%3Dihub)


Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy


Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?
Advertisement

Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy

Best Sleep Positions During Pregnancy


Being pregnant can rob a woman off her peaceful shut eye. Try these positions to ensure you get your nightly snooze and wake up recharged.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop ...
Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health

Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health

Romantic movies can affect a child''s mental health both positively and negatively and therefore, creating a ...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental ...
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children

Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children

Introversion, being a personality trait takes time to present itself in an individual. Children do exhibit ...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health

Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health

Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling, or a ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental ...

Latest Mental Health News

Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Smartphone Overuse in Adolescents Impacts Mental Health

Teens using smartphones for more than 4 hours per day had adverse mental health issues than those who used them for fewer hours a day.
New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

New Suicide Crisis Helpline in Canada

The Canadian government has launched 988, a new three-digit suicide crisis helpline to provide suicide prevention support.
Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Pickling Positivity: Lactobacillus Guards Against Anxiety, Depression

Lactobacillus unveils new avenues for therapies targeting anxiety, depression, and various mental health conditions.
Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Can Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapy Alter Brain Activity?

Neuroimaging exposes alterations in connectivity among individuals dealing with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), stated study.
How Stress Induce Emotional Overeating?

How Stress Induce Emotional Overeating?

Proenkephalin, a chemical molecule present in the brain's hypothalamus, is linked to emotionally driven overeating in response to stress and threats.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests