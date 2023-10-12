Maternal Inflammation's Impact on Childhood Mental Health

Anxiety, depression, and aggression in offspring are found to be correlated with maternal inflammation during pregnancy as per a study at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
While inflammation is a normal bodily response to injury or infection, the team wanted to learn whether factors linked to inflammation during pregnancy might be associated with dysregulation in children.
"Dysregulation" in this context refers to children's attention, anxiety depression, and aggression being measurably different from what is typically expected at their age.
Understanding Inflammation's Role in Child AnxietyOther maternal factors studied, including being overweight before pregnancy, attaining less education, and smoking during pregnancy, were associated with higher likelihoods of childhood dysregulation.
Children and adolescents who had a parent or sibling with a mental health disorder were also more likely to experience dysregulation.
"Addressing factors and treating conditions associated with behavior challenges may help improve outcomes for these children," said Jean Frazier, of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.
The study also found that boys were more often affected than girls. Researchers used the Child Behaviour Checklist (CBCL) to measure aggressive behavior, anxiety/depression, and attention problems in children.
Approximately 13.4 percent of children and adolescents in the study met the criteria for the CBCL Dysregulation Profile.This study included 4,595 participants (ages 6-18 years) across the US.
