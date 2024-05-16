About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Paradox of Social Media: Informative Yet Overwhelming!

by Karishma Abhishek on May 16 2024 4:27 PM

Despite efforts to decrease social media usage, a significant portion of adults, over 36%, credit it with educating them on mental health, according to a fresh report (1 Trusted Source
Social Media Use and Its Connection to Mental Health: A Systematic Review

Go to source).
According to the US-based healthcare company CVS Health, about 48 percent mentioned that they are likely to turn to mental well-being apps for care.

Unplugging for Mental Wellness

As per Taft Parsons III, MD, VP and Chief Psychiatric Officer, CVS Health, the increasing use of technology has helped grow access to mental healthcare.

" But as we navigate the effects social media has on mental health, it has become increasingly important that we highlight its limitations and set barriers for ourselves and our children," he added.

This survey was conducted between March 19-21, 2024 in the US, among a sample of 2,202 adults.

Moreover, the report mentioned that about 65 percent of adults have experienced concerns about their mental health as well as of their friends and family, which is an increase of 6 percentage points from 2022 and 15 percentage points from 2020.

Around 77 percent are concerned about mental health in the country, viewing it as a top concern in line with issues such as the economy (81 percent), the report added.

Reference:
  1. Social Media Use and Its Connection to Mental Health: A Systematic Review - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7364393/)


Source-IANS
