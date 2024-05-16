Paradox of Social Media: Informative Yet Overwhelming!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Social Media Use and Its Connection to Mental Health: A Systematic Review



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did You Know? Constant exposure to carefully curated images and lifestyles on social media can contribute to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. #social media #adults #mentalhealth ’

Unplugging for Mental Wellness

Advertisement

Social Media Use and Its Connection to Mental Health: A Systematic Review - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7364393/)

Despite efforts to decrease social media usage, a significant portion of adults, over 36%, credit it with educating them on mental health, according to a fresh report ().According to the US-based healthcare company CVS Health, about 48 percent mentioned that they are likely to turn to mental well-being apps for care.As per Taft Parsons III, MD, VP and Chief Psychiatric Officer, CVS Health, the increasing use of technology has helped grow access to mental healthcare." But as we navigate the effects social media has on mental health, it has become increasingly important that we highlight its limitations and set barriers for ourselves and our children," he added.This survey was conducted between March 19-21, 2024 in the US, among a sample of 2,202 adults.Moreover, the report mentioned that aboutwhich is an increase of 6 percentage points from 2022 and 15 percentage points from 2020.Around 77 percent are concerned about mental health in the country, viewing it as a top concern in line with issues such as the economy (81 percent), the report added.Source-IANS