Understanding Living Conditions Via Social Media Analysis

Examination of language on social media provides social scientists with valuable insights into the living conditions of different regions, offering a powerful tool for understanding societal dynamics (). “There is a correlation between social inequalities and language patterns in social media,” says Associate Professor Lucas M. Bietti at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU’s) Department of Psychology.
‘Social scientists utilize language analysis on social media platforms to understand the living conditions and societal contexts of diverse areas, recognizing it as a valuable tool for gaining insights into human experiences. #language #socialmedia #socialscientists ’Researchers studied 30 million X/Twitter posts from the United States. They compared the language used in the tweets to the living conditions in the counties from which the tweets were posted.
Tweet it Now
“How we use language reveals something about ourselves and the conditions in which we live,” says Bietti.
He collaborated on this study with postdoctoral fellow Eric Mayor from the University of Basel. The results have now been published in the journal Heliyon.
Language Analysis as a Window into Societal Contexts“The language patterns reveal that, on average, people from ethnic minorities show clearer signs of depression and lower adaptability,” says Associate Professor Bietti.
Lower adaptability is a term used to describe how people react to big changes, such as losing their jobs.
The researchers also found correlations between how rich or poor an area is and the proportion of ethnic minorities that show signs of depression and poor adaptability.
Advertisement
In general, many ethnic minorities in the United States have lower levels of education and lower income than the majority.
Exploring Societal RealitiesBietti and Mayor have previously investigated the language used on X/Twitter about the time of the week the messages are sent. That study showed that much more positive language is used in the afternoon than in the morning, which is the busiest time of day for most people.
Advertisement
Seen collectively, social media posts reflect reality.
“Analysing language patterns in social media posts is a useful method that can help us understand trends in mental health,” says Bietti.
The method enables us to compare people’s moods in a specific area at different times and over time.
“The method is particularly useful when public health data from an area are lacking or not good enough,” says Bietti.
Among other things, the method can help us estimate the impact that significant events have on mental health.
“The indicators can show us where we should implement various health campaigns and social initiatives, especially in areas where living conditions are poorer than elsewhere,” says Bietti.
Reference:
- Language use on Twitter reflects social structure and social disparities - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844023107365?via%3Dihub)
Source-Eurekalert