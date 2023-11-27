About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Social Media Reshapes New Parenting Journeys

by Karishma Abhishek on November 27, 2023 at 11:32 PM
Social Media Reshapes New Parenting Journeys

Social media is becoming a go-to resource for new parents navigating the difficulties of training their children, suggests the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health (1 Trusted Source
Parents of young kids increasingly turn to social media for parenting advice

Go to source).

This US national poll included responses from 614 parents with at least one child aged 0-4. It showed that four in five parents go to social media to discuss such parenting issues. Nearly half of parents rate social media as very useful for getting new ideas to try.

Real Story Behind Social Media and Adolescent Depression

Real Story Behind Social Media and Adolescent Depression


While children dedicate significant time to social media and experience increased depression rates, a new study refutes any direct association between them.
Advertisement


"Many parents turn to online communities to exchange advice or discuss parenting challenges because it may seem faster and easier than asking a health professional," said Mott Poll co-director Sarah Clark.

"Finding parent comradery in this space can have benefits but parents should keep in mind that every family's experience is different and not everything they hear online may be accurate or the right thing for their child," she added.

Sleepless Nights to Potty Woes — Social Media as a Rescue!

Most mothers and over two-thirds of fathers of children these ages look to social media for parenting advice or to share their experiences.
Digital Devices & Social Media Impacts Kid's Mental Health

Digital Devices & Social Media Impacts Kid's Mental Health


Overuse of social media and digital gadgets tops parent's concern on children's mental health.
Advertisement

The most common discussions included toilet training (44 percent), kids' sleep (42 percent) nutrition/breastfeeding (37 percent), discipline (37 percent), behavior problems (33 percent), vaccination (26 percent), daycare/preschool (24 percent), and getting along with other kids (21 per cent).

Three-fifths of parents said they talk about these topics on social media because they want to hear different ideas while one in four said it's convenient or they want to do things differently than their parents.

Fewer said they use these platforms because they don't have family or friends nearby, don't have enough opportunities to ask their child's healthcare provider, or are too embarrassed to ask in person.

More than a third of parents also rate social media as very useful for making them feel like they're not alone and learning what not to do while a fourth said it helps them decide whether to buy certain products.

One in 10 parents of young children who use social media also described it as very useful in deciding when to take their child to the doctor.

However, with young children, Clark noted, "it is usually prudent to contact the child's primary care provider with any questions."

Telehealth visits and messaging through patient portals, she added, are efficient ways for parents to ask for guidance and determine if the child needs to be seen in person.

Rewriting the Rulebook for New Moms and Dads

Most parents also identify at least one aspect of social media sharing that concerns them, such as seeing other parents doing something unhealthy or dangerous for their child or others finding out their family's private information or sharing photos of their child without their child's permission.

Nearly 80 percent of parents also feel other parents overshare on social media by bragging about their child or sharing too often or too much.

Meanwhile, over 60 percent believe parents may give personal information that could identify the child's location or embarrass the child when they're older.

Nearly half also said they have seen parents post information that is false while more than a quarter have noticed some parents sharing inappropriate photos of a child's body.

"Parents acknowledge concerns related to sharing too much about their kids on social media," Clark said.

"Families should consider whether their child may one day be embarrassed about having personal information shared without their consent; a good rule is if you have any doubt, don't share it. In addition, parents should consult with parents of other children in photos for approval before sharing them on social media."

Reference :
  1. Parents of young kids increasingly turn to social media for parenting advice - (https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab/parents-young-kids-increasingly-turn-social-media-parenting-advice)


Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Therapy for Problematic Social Media Use Eases Depression

Therapy for Problematic Social Media Use Eases Depression


Breakthrough study shows that social media interventions, especially therapy for problematic use, have a positive impact on easing depression symptoms.
Advertisement

Social Media's Influence on Beauty Ideals

Social Media's Influence on Beauty Ideals


Social media's impact on body image can be positive with body-affirming content promoting diverse body shapes and beauty standards.
Advertisement
Advertisement

