Social Media Reshapes New Parenting Journeys

Sleepless Nights to Potty Woes — Social Media as a Rescue!

Rewriting the Rulebook for New Moms and Dads

Parents of young kids increasingly turn to social media for parenting advice - (https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab/parents-young-kids-increasingly-turn-social-media-parenting-advice)

"Finding parent comradery in this space can have benefits but parents should keep in mind that every family's experience is different and not everything they hear online may be accurate or the right thing for their child," she added.Mostor to share their experiences.The most common discussions included toilet training (44 percent), kids' sleep (42 percent) nutrition/breastfeeding (37 percent), discipline (37 percent), behavior problems (33 percent), vaccination (26 percent), daycare/preschool (24 percent), and getting along with other kids (21 per cent).Three-fifths of parents said they talk about these topics on social media because they want to hear different ideas while one in four said it's convenient or they want to do things differently than their parents.Fewer said they use these platforms because they don't have family or friends nearby, don't have enough opportunities to ask their child's healthcare provider, or are too embarrassed to ask in person.More than a third of parents also rate social media as very useful for making them feel like they're not alone and learning what not to do while a fourth said it helps them decide whether to buy certain products.One in 10 parents of young children who use social media also described it as very useful in deciding when to take their child to the doctor.However, with young children, Clark noted, "it is usually prudent to contact the child's primary care provider with any questions."she added, are efficient ways for parents to ask for guidance and determine if the child needs to be seen in person.Most parents also identify at least one aspect of social media sharing that concerns them, such as seeing other parents doing something unhealthy or dangerous for their child or others finding out their family's private information or sharing photos of their child without their child's permission.Nearly 80 percent of parents also feel other parents overshare on social media by bragging about their child or sharing too often or too much.Meanwhile, over 60 percent believe parents may give personal information that could identify the child's location or embarrass the child when they're older.while more than a quarter have noticed some parents sharing inappropriate photos of a child's body."Parents acknowledge concerns related to sharing too much about their kids on social media," Clark said."Families should consider whether their child may one day be embarrassed about having personal information shared without their consent; a good rule is if you have any doubt, don't share it. In addition, parents should consult with parents of other children in photos for approval before sharing them on social media."Source: IANS