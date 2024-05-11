About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Impact of Chronic Adolescent Stress on Adult Fertility

by Colleen Fleiss on May 11 2024 8:27 PM

Impact of Chronic Adolescent Stress on Adult Fertility
Male rats exposed to moderate and repeated stress during adolescence may experience reduced fertility. This groundbreaking study not only highlights the detrimental effects of early-life stress on health but also holds the potential to unveil crucial prevention strategies for children and adolescents in the future. ()

Hormonal Imbalance and Adolescent Stress on Reproductive Health

While hormone levels fluctuate pathologically — especially during life stages such as puberty — stress can cause too much or too little of a hormone in the bloodstream. This hormonal imbalance negatively impacts puberty and the reproduction system, with effects on libido, ovulation function and sperm cell production. However, the long-term reproductive effects of chronic stress in adolescents are largely unknown.

Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind
Top 10 Ways to De-stress Your Mind
Chronic stress is bad for physical and mental health. Get best tips on how to de-stress and get on the path to live a healthy and balanced life.
In this study, researchers from the V.P. Komisarenko Institute of Endocrinology and Metabolism of the National Academy of Medical Science of Ukraine, examined male and female rats, aged 6 months, after individually placing about half of them in enclosed spaces for one hour every morning for two weeks during adolescence (30–45 days old).

In adult males, sperm count fell by 25.9%, some sperm were abnormally shaped and sluggish or became immobile, and the breathing process by which sperm cells derive energy slowed down. Additionally, males had almost two times lower levels of corticosterone – the main stress hormone in rats, equivalent to cortisol in humans.

“Our work is the first to report to show that even moderate and repetitive stress in adolescence has a long-lasting negative impact on the endocrine system of reproduction and adaptation of the body to changing living conditions,” said lead investigator, Professor Aleksander Reznikov.

Quiz on Infertility
Quiz on Infertility
Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...
“Our results make it possible to predict the development of anomalies in reproduction and bodily adaptation systems and are the basis for finding methods for their prevention.”

Professor Reznikov added: “We discovered for the first time that lipid peroxidation (a process in which oxidants like free radicals attack lipid membranes of cells and eventually damage them) in the ovaries and testes was significantly increased. This, however, needs further investigation.”

Advertisement
Puberty
Puberty
Puberty is a stage of biological transition from a child to adulthood. This is the time when the body undergoes a metabolic shift into adulthood.
Reference:
  1. Chronic stress during adolescence may reduce fertility in adulthood - (https://www.eurospe.org/event/26th-european-congress-of-endocrinology-ece-2024/)
Source-Eurekalert
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress
Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations

Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement