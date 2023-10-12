About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Statins Protect High-Risk Groups from Heart Disease?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 10, 2023 at 7:23 PM
Can Statins Protect High-Risk Groups from Heart Disease?

Statins, the widely prescribed medications for high cholesterol, lowered the chances of heart attack and stroke in two high-risk groups for heart disease: elderly individuals with chronic kidney disease and individuals with or without frailty.

The results of the two new studies provide additional context to a longstanding debate among the medical community about whether there are benefits to initiating statin use in people who don't already have high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease. The studies appear in the JAMA Network Open and the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Statins

Statins


Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
Advertisement


"Statins are a first line class of drugs that can lower cholesterol and lower the risk of a second heart attack or stroke in people who have already had one- there's no question about that," said corresponding author Ariela Orkaby, MD, MPH, of the Brigham's Division of Aging.

"However, many clinicians still don't agree on whether statins should be used as a preventative treatment for people who haven't had a heart attack or stroke yet but are at high risk due to age or other factors."

Debating Statin Prescription: Balancing Tolerance and Chronic Kidney Disease

For most people, statins are well-tolerated and don't have significant side-effects. However, some doctors over the last few years have called for these medications to stop being prescribed for certain people, including those with chronic kidney disease. Notably, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for older adults with kidney disease.
Test Your Knowledge on Statins

Test Your Knowledge on Statins


Statins are a group of drugs which help lower the blood cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is required for the normal body function but an excess level in the blood causes deposition of the cholesterol in the wall of the blood vessels leading to cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Advertisement

"There has been some chatter about statins causing muscle pains but, for the vast majority of people, these are very safe and effective medications," said Orkaby. "The problem is that we're still missing a lot of clinical evidence about their effectiveness in certain groups, which has made some doctors deprescribe statins out of caution."

In their study of 14,828 people with chronic kidney disease, the researchers found that starting statins was associated with 9% reduced mortality and a 4% lower risk of heart attack or stroke. The team also looked at a much larger group of older adults without kidney disease, of whom 12 percent were frail. Among this group of 710,313 people, they found that statin therapy was associated with a 39% lower risk of mortality and 14% lower risk of a first heart attack or stroke. Both studies used data from the Veteran's Affairs Healthcare System (VA).

Notably, the researchers found that these reductions in mortality and disease risk were independent of frailty, which the researchers measured through a score that accounted for dozens of age-related health conditions.

"When we're talking about the risk-benefit analysis of using a certain medication in older populations, we need to consider frailty because medications may not work as well or may cause more side effects in people who are frailer," said Orkaby. "Our results suggest that for statins, frailty status doesn't decrease benefit, and it may be the frailest older adults who benefit the most."

While the two studies benefited from the large patient population and long-term follow-up afforded by working with VA data, the researchers caution that their conclusions drawn from past patient data should be validated in new clinical trials that prospectively address these questions.

"We're still missing some of the evidence we need to fully understand the scope of what these medications do," said Orkaby. "However, these studies tell us that until we have clinical data that suggests otherwise, statins are safe and effective for older people and those with chronic kidney disease."

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation


The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.
Advertisement

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Foods that Can Save Your Heart


Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart ...
Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is ...
Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain. ...

Latest Heart Disease News

Heart Attack Fatalities Mark 12.5% Increase in 2022

Heart Attack Fatalities Mark 12.5% Increase in 2022

The number of heart attack fatalities showed a notable increase, declining from 28,579 in 2020 to 28,413 in 2021, then surging to 32,457 in 2022.
Smart Watch Helps Detect Irregular Heart Rhythm

Smart Watch Helps Detect Irregular Heart Rhythm

Atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm) can be accurately diagnosed with Verily Study Watch, the FDA-approved wrist-worn gadget.
Red Flags in Red Cells — Decoding Their Threat on Heart Health!

Red Flags in Red Cells — Decoding Their Threat on Heart Health!

According to health experts, an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and blood clots is associated with higher hemoglobin levels.
Atherosclerosis in Young Adults Curbed by Early Risk Factor Management

Atherosclerosis in Young Adults Curbed by Early Risk Factor Management

Early cardiac evaluation reverses atherosclerosis caused by cardiac risk factors like high BP and high cholesterol in young adults.
Summer Wildfires and Winter Air Pollution Pose Varied Heart Health Risks

Summer Wildfires and Winter Air Pollution Pose Varied Heart Health Risks

PM2.5 increases during winter inversions are associated with higher heart attack risk, stated study.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Can Statins Protect High-Risk Groups from Heart Disease? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests