Mental Health Crisis: 2 in 5 Australians Grapple With Mental Disorders

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recently released the National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing, which disclosed that 42.9 percent of individuals aged 16 to 85 in Australia, equivalent to 8.5 million people, have encountered a mental health condition at some point in their lives.



Of almost 16,000 people who were surveyed for the study between 2020 and 2022, 21.5 percent reported experiencing a mental disorder in the previous 12 months. Among respondents aged 16 to 24, 38.8 percent experienced a mental disorder in the 12 months prior to being surveyed.

High Prevalence of Anxiety Disorders Among 16-24-Year-Olds

"Almost half of young females (45.5 percent) and one third of young males (32.4 per cent) aged 16-24 years had a mental disorder in this period, with anxiety disorders being the most common," Linda Fardell, head of health statistics at the ABS, said in a statement."Anxiety was the most common group of mental disorders in 2020-2022.