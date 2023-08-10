About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Surge

by Colleen Fleiss on October 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM
Singapore is currently experiencing a renewed wave of COVID-19 infections, with daily cases estimated to have increased from approximately 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 over the past two weeks.

Together, they account for more than 75 percent of cases now. "This is the second COVID-19 infection wave we have encountered this year. Like for the last wave, which occurred from March to April, there are no plans to impose any social restrictions," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was quoted as saying by Strait Times.

COVID-19 as an Endemic: Reassurance on New Variants and Vaccine Efficacy

"We will treat this as an endemic disease and live with it. After all, there has been no evidence to suggest that the new variants are more likely to lead to severe illnesses compared to the previous variants, and all indications showed that current vaccines continue to work well in protecting us from severe illnesses if we're infected by these new variants," he added.

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization


Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
While vaccinations plus infection can offer maximum protection, however, that protection can wane around the 12-month interval, the minister said.Noting that "we should expect more people to fall sick" and thus cause an increase in hospitalization, he advised seniors aged 60 and above, or those who are medically vulnerable, to keep their vaccination up to date.

Meanwhile, the Health Sciences Authority has given full approval to Paxlovid, an oral antiviral drug for treating COVID-19, for use in Singapore from October, the report said. The tablet is for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease, to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Coughing Up Answers: Smartphones Predict COVID-19 Severity

Coughing Up Answers: Smartphones Predict COVID-19 Severity


Smartphone technology can now analyze cough sounds, potentially a turning point in COVID-19 assessment and early intervention.
Tear Tales: Ocular Transmission of COVID-19

Tear Tales: Ocular Transmission of COVID-19


Researchers examine the potential of SARS-CoV-2 transmission through tears, uncovering significant insights even in patients without evident ocular symptoms.
