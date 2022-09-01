About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Camp: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 17.34 Lakh People

by Colleen Fleiss on January 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM
Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Camp: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 17.34 Lakh People

In the 18th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has vaccinated 17,34,083 people.

The camps were held on Saturday across the state, with more than 50,000 kiosks available for people to take the jab.

The state health department, in a press statement on said that there would not be any vaccination on Sunday in the state.

According to the statement, 5,71,795 people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,62,288 received the second dose of the vaccine. The total number of people vaccinated in the state now stands above nine crores.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS, said, "The state is well on its way to inoculate the entire population, and the health department and its staff has risen to the occasion in the vaccine drive. We have now vaccinated around nine crore people of the state."

He also said that the state capital Chennai stands first in the rate of vaccination, with 92 percent receiving the first dose of the vaccine and 71 percent receiving the second dose.

The minister said that at least 35.46 lakh people are eligible for a booster dose that include 9.78 lakh front-line workers, 5.65 lakh health care workers, and 20.03 lakh people with comorbidities who are above the age of 60.

Booster dose in Tamil Nadu will be made available from January 10 onwards, but only 4 lakh will be able to get the booster dose on that day according to the criteria set for booster doses as those taking the booster doses would have completed 39 weeks after their second dose.

The state government has also stopped all grievance day meetings across the state, including the public grievance meetings held at the district collectorates on Mondays as well as the farmer's grievances meetings.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the state government announced that people would be able to attend marriages on Sunday amid lockdown if they show proper proof that they were traveling to attend the marriages. Police will allow them to travel if they produce wedding invitations, and only 100 people will be able to attend a wedding function.

Source: IANS
