COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have swelled to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.39 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 304,857,979 and 5,484,079, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,397,334,435.

Advertisement

‘The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (35,368,372 infections and 483,463 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,328,252 infections and 619,654 deaths).’