COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on January 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM
COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have swelled to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.39 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 304,857,979 and 5,484,079, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,397,334,435.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 59,766,818 and 837,262, according to the CSSE.

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (14,422,067), France (11,921,925), Russia (10,453,895), Turkey (9,918,695), Germany (7,500,893), Italy (7,281,297), Spain (7,164,906), Argentina (6,237,525) Iran (6,204,224) and Colombia (5,300,032), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (309,041), Mexico (300,101), Peru (202,934), the UK (150,537), Indonesia (144,121), Italy (138,881), Iran (131,821), Colombia (130,288), France (126,337), Argentina (117,465), Germany (113,939) and Ukraine (103,523).

Source: IANS
