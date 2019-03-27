Rockland County in New York state has declared a state of emergency following a severe outbreak of measles and has banned unvaccinated children from public spaces.



Tuesday's announcement followed other outbreaks of the disease in Washington, California, Texas and Illinois.

Measles Outbreak Emergency Declared in New York Suburb

‘The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the anti-vaccine movement to be one of the top global health threats for 2019.’

Read More..

on the Hudson River north of New York City, has barred unvaccinated children from public spaces after 153 cases were confirmed, CNN reported.Officials said the order, which bans unvaccinated children from places such as schools, shopping centers, restaurants and places of worship, would last 30 days.Violating the order would be punishable by a fine of $500 and up to six months in prison.Vaccination rates have dropped steadily in the US with many parents objecting for philosophical or religious reasons, or because they believe misleading information that vaccines cause autism in children, the BBC reported.Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement.The outbreak in Rockland County was largely concentrated in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, the New York Times reported.It is believed it could have spread from other predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas around New York which have already seen outbreaks of measles.The World Health Organization has declared the anti-vaccine movement to be one of the top global health threats for 2019.Source: IANS