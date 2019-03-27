Leading experts offer tips on the perfect packing style and selection of bags for a journey. Experts suggest rolling the clothes while packing and carrying a tote handbag for the utility are the best on the go tips for more easy traveling.

Simple and Stylish Traveling Tips for Frequent Flyers

‘Following experts' suggestions would make your traveling more relaxed, comfortable and pleasant.’

Shivani Malik Director, Da Milano and Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt Ltd, for Charles & Keith have shared simple tips for travelling.It is always advisable to roll your clothes. When it comes to packing toiletries, always carry smaller bottles. If you can arrange for sachets, nothing like that.You will come across multiple shapes and sizes of luggage. Always remember to keep one small bag handy for your emergency essentials. To keep it light, it is always advisable to carry a duffle bag or small cabin trolley with maximum compartments to divvy up all your emergency essentials.Bright color luggage bags give a youthful and free-spirited look. When everything else is on point, your luggage bag too needs to be on point for a perfect airport look. Go for colors like red, green, blue for your next vacation. You can also experiment with textures in leather bags in bright colors like snake or croc texture.For women, tote bag is a great pick for travelling. The bag has a single spacious with double handle that makes it easy for any travel occasion. This summer opt for sleek styles pastel colors for tote bags.Sling bags are perfect for a party or a dinner with a fashionable dress or a gown. You can complete your evening look by styling your favorite sling bag with pumps styled in vibrant prints, embossed textures and embellished mesh details.This crossbody sling backpack is made of ultra-durable canvas with reinforced stitching to hold up to all the wear and tear that comes from travelling. While it is made to be worn across your body, it also features a smaller handle and can be carried at your side if needed.Source: IANS