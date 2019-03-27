medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple and Stylish Traveling Tips for Frequent Flyers

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 27, 2019 at 1:33 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Leading experts offer tips on the perfect packing style and selection of bags for a journey. Experts suggest rolling the clothes while packing and carrying a tote handbag for the utility are the best on the go tips for more easy traveling.
Simple and Stylish Traveling Tips for Frequent Flyers
Simple and Stylish Traveling Tips for Frequent Flyers

Shivani Malik Director, Da Milano and Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt Ltd, for Charles & Keith have shared simple tips for travelling.

* Packing style: It is always advisable to roll your clothes. When it comes to packing toiletries, always carry smaller bottles. If you can arrange for sachets, nothing like that.

* Choose a proper handbag: You will come across multiple shapes and sizes of luggage. Always remember to keep one small bag handy for your emergency essentials. To keep it light, it is always advisable to carry a duffle bag or small cabin trolley with maximum compartments to divvy up all your emergency essentials.

* Keep it stylish: Bright color luggage bags give a youthful and free-spirited look. When everything else is on point, your luggage bag too needs to be on point for a perfect airport look. Go for colors like red, green, blue for your next vacation. You can also experiment with textures in leather bags in bright colors like snake or croc texture.

* Tote bag: For women, tote bag is a great pick for travelling. The bag has a single spacious with double handle that makes it easy for any travel occasion. This summer opt for sleek styles pastel colors for tote bags.

* Sling bags: Sling bags are perfect for a party or a dinner with a fashionable dress or a gown. You can complete your evening look by styling your favorite sling bag with pumps styled in vibrant prints, embossed textures and embellished mesh details.

* Crossbody bag: This crossbody sling backpack is made of ultra-durable canvas with reinforced stitching to hold up to all the wear and tear that comes from travelling. While it is made to be worn across your body, it also features a smaller handle and can be carried at your side if needed.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Food Choices During Traveling

Diet management while traveling is very important to keep from becoming sick. Here are some tips to healthy travel diet.

How to Eat Healthy While Traveling

Planning a vacation this holiday season? Here are a few tips to help you stay fit by munching on healthy goodies while traveling.

Motion Sickness / Travel Sickness

Motions sickness occurs due to the physiological imbalance between the eyes and inner ear when you travel. It triggers unpleasant feeling of nausea, vomiting, dizziness.

What's New on Medindia

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder

Barley and its Benefits
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive