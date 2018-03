Measles Immunization Day

Who Should Receive MMR Vaccine?

According to the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all children should get two doses of MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine.

Starting with the first dose at 12 -15 months of age, and the second dose at 4- 6 years of age.

Children can also receive the second dose earlier- but only 28 days after the first dose.

They can also get an MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). This vaccine is licensed explicitly for children who are 12 months -12 years of age.

Infants 6 through 11 months of age should receive at least one dose of MMR vaccine.

Infants who get one dose of the vaccine before their first birthday should get two more doses (one dose at 12-15 months of age and the other one separated by, at least 28 days).

Children who are older than 12 months should get two doses of the vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

How Effective is MMR Vaccine?

Who Should Not Get Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine?

People who are allergic to neomycin antibiotic or any other component of MMR vaccine.

Women who are pregnant should not get MMR vaccine. They should wait until after giving birth. They should also avoid getting pregnant for four weeks after vaccination with MMR vaccine.

In India

Facts

Even though there is a safe and cost-effective vaccine available for measles, it is one of the leading causes of deaths among young children.

In 2016, there were nearly 89,780 deaths due to measles virus.

Increased implementation of Measles vaccination drive worldwide has resulted in an 84% drop in measles deaths between 2000 and 2016.

In 2016, about 85 percent of world's children received one dose of measles vaccine by their first birthday through routine health services.

In between 2000-2016, measles vaccination drive prevented an estimated 20.4 million deaths making measles vaccine one of the best buys in public health.

