Highlights:
- Measles
is a highly infective, serious disease caused by a virus of the
paramyxovirus family.
- Measles
Immunization Day is observed on 16th of March to create awareness about
the availability of vaccines to fight against the virus.
- Before
the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, an estimated 2.6 million
deaths were reported every year due to the disease.
About Measles Immunization Day
Measles Immunization Day is celebrated on March
16 every year in India to increase awareness about the availability of the
measles vaccine and the need to get individuals vaccinated to protect
themselves from the highly contagious measles virus.
In spite of the availability of a safe and
effective vaccine, measles
is one
of the leading causes of deaths among young children. In 2016 approximately
89,780 people died from measles and most of them were children under the age of
5.
Measles is highly contagious as it can be
passed on through direct contact or nose droplets. The virus tends to infect
the respiratory tract, then later spreads throughout the body.
Who Should Receive MMR Vaccine?
Children
High School Students
- According
to the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),
all children should get two doses of MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine.
- Starting
with the first dose at 12 -15 months of age, and the second dose at 4- 6
years of age.
- Children
can also receive the second dose earlier- but only 28 days after the first
dose.
- They
can also get an MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella
(chickenpox). This vaccine is licensed explicitly for children who are 12
months -12 years of age.
Kids who are not found to have immunity against
the virus, need to get two doses of MMR vaccine, separated by at least 28 days.
Adults
Adults who are not found to have immunity
should get at least one dose of MMR vaccine.
International Travelers
Babies 6 months of age and older who will be
traveling internationally need to be protected against measles.
Before traveling:
Health Care Personnel
- Infants
6 through 11 months of age should receive at least one dose of MMR
vaccine.
- Infants
who get one dose of the vaccine before their first birthday should get two
more doses (one dose at 12-15 months of age and the other one separated
by, at least 28 days).
- Children
who are older than 12 months should get two doses of the vaccine separated
by at least 28 days.
Health care personnel who are found to have no
trace of immunity against the virus should get two doses of
, separated
by at least 28 days.
How Effective is MMR Vaccine?
MMR vaccine is very effective in protecting
against measles, mumps, and rubella virus and preventing the complications
caused by these diseases.
Individuals who received two doses of MMR
vaccine as when they were kids are considered protected for life as per the
U.S. vaccination schedule.
The two doses of MMR vaccine are found to be
97% effective against measles, 88% against mumps and even one dose is 97%
effective against rubella.
Who Should Not Get Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)
vaccine?
- People
who are allergic to neomycin antibiotic or any other
component of MMR vaccine.
- Women
who are pregnant should not get MMR vaccine. They should wait until after
giving birth. They should also avoid getting pregnant for four weeks after
vaccination with MMR vaccine.
In India
Vaccines such as measles vaccines are given
under the Universal Immunization Programme at 9-12 months of age and 2nd dose
at 16-24 months of age.
Facts
