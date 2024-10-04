Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 04). World Meningitis Day: Light the Road Ahead for Meningitis Prevention . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 04, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-meningitis-day-light-the-road-ahead-for-meningitis-prevention-217477-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "World Meningitis Day: Light the Road Ahead for Meningitis Prevention". Medindia. Oct 04, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-meningitis-day-light-the-road-ahead-for-meningitis-prevention-217477-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "World Meningitis Day: Light the Road Ahead for Meningitis Prevention". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-meningitis-day-light-the-road-ahead-for-meningitis-prevention-217477-1.htm. (accessed Oct 04, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. World Meningitis Day: Light the Road Ahead for Meningitis Prevention. Medindia, viewed Oct 04, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-meningitis-day-light-the-road-ahead-for-meningitis-prevention-217477-1.htm.