Living Repellent: Genetically Engineered Skin Microbes are Smart Enough to Repel Mosquitoes

Engineered skin microbiome reduces mosquito attraction to mice
Life-threatening Mosquito-Borne DiseasesMosquitoes transmit a host of deadly diseases, including malaria, West Nile, dengue, yellow fever, and Zika.
Female mosquitoes on the hunt for a blood meal tune into scents released by skin microbes that live on their targets.
Engineered Skin Microbes: The Living Mosquito RepellentOmar Akbari and colleagues engineered versions of the common human skin commensals Staphylococcus epidermidis and Corynebacterium amycolatum to produce much less of a form of lactic acid known to attract mosquitoes.
The authors tested the microbes alone and found the engineered version of S. epidermidis attracted about half as many Aedes aegypti and Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes and about 22% fewer Culex quinquefasciatus as the wildtype versions of the microbes.
The authors also tried the engineered microbes on mice. Painting the mice with wildtype S. epidermidis attracted mosquitos. However, painting the mice with engineered S. epidermidis reduced mosquito attraction by up to 64.4%, compared with wildtype, starting three days after the microbe was applied. The effect lasted for 11 days.
According to the authors, the results suggest the feasibility of creating a living and long-lasting engineered microbiome-based mosquito repellent.
