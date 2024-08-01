Living Repellent: Genetically Engineered Skin Microbes are Smart Enough to Repel Mosquitoes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Life-threatening Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Engineered Skin Microbes: The Living Mosquito Repellent

Genetically engineered human skin bacteria can turn mice less attractive to mosquito bites for 11 days. This could pave the way for developing living mosquito repellents, reports a new study.The findings of the study are published in the journal).Mosquitoes transmit a host of deadly diseases, including malaria, West Nile, dengue, yellow fever, and Zika.Omar Akbari and colleagues engineered versions of the common human skin commensalsandto produce much less of a form of lactic acid known to attract mosquitoes.The authors tested the microbes alone and found the engineered version ofattracted about half as manyandmosquitoes and about 22% feweras the wildtype versions of the microbes.The authors also tried the engineered microbes on mice. Painting the mice with wildtypeattracted mosquitos. However, painting the mice with engineeredreduced mosquito attraction by up to 64.4%, compared with wildtype, starting three days after the microbe was applied. The effect lasted for 11 days.Trials with engineeredhad similar results. In addition, a smaller proportion of mosquitoes that landed on mice painted with engineered microbes bit the mice.According to the authors, the results suggest the feasibility of creating a living and long-lasting engineered microbiome-based mosquito repellent.Source-Eurekalert