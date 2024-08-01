Reduce Risk of Stroke: Exercise at Leisure Helps, Not Workplace Activity!

The physical activities we engage in during our daily routines, whether at work or home, do not sufficiently safeguard us against the risk of stroke. However, engaging in exercise during leisure time and opting for active modes of transportation are linked to a reduced likelihood of a stroke. These were the findings of a recent study conducted at the University of Gothenburg (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Domain-Specific Physical Activity and Stroke in Sweden
Go to source). “Physical activity during leisure time and as transportation is becoming increasingly important now that many jobs and domestic activities are becoming more sedentary,” says the lead author of the study, Adam Viktorisson, a researcher at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.
‘Leisure activities are very essential. They increase productivity, help reduce stress, and in relaxation. Spare time to pursue hobbies and have fun! #stroke #physicalactivities #exercise #medindia’
Advertisement
Study Monitored for Two Decades: Correlation Between Physical Activity and StrokeThe study included 3,614 individuals from Västra Götaland region, with 269 experiencing a stroke over 20 years of investigation. Three months post-stroke, 120 either died or needed help with daily activities.
Data regarding physical activity was collected through surveys, and some participants were equipped with pedometers. The results showed a correlation between leisure and transportation-related activity and pedometer measurements, whereas physical activity conducted in the workplace did not demonstrate a similar relationship.
Advertisement
Physical Activity at Workplace? No Protection from Stroke- Rather Causes StressThe positive effects of physical activity on health are widely recognized. However, previous research has predominantly focused on physical activity done during leisure time. Recent studies suggest that physical activity at work may negatively impact health, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.
“How and when we carry out physical activity seems to play a crucial role in determining its health benefits. In our study, leisure time and transport-related physical activities were associated with a lower risk of stroke, whereas activities during work time or in the household were not” Adam Viktorisson points out.
“Physically demanding jobs are often linked to stress, little opportunity for recovery, air pollution and generally poorer socioeconomic conditions, which can counteract the positive effects of physical activity.”
Advertisement
Changes Needed to Improve Public HealthThe research study used information from the INTERGENE cohort at the University of Gothenburg. The study participants underwent surveys and data was gathered between 2001 and 2004, including clinical and questionnaire data. The researchers hope these findings will increase awareness and trigger changes in public health policies to promote physical activity within the community. “Encouraging people to be physically active in their daily lives, for example by walking, cycling, and doing other types of exercise, can be an important strategy in reducing the number of strokes and improving the prognosis of people who suffer a stroke,” says Adam Viktorisson.
In summary, it is advisable to include appropriate exercise in leisure time, to reduce the risk of strokes. Engaging in activities like walking, cycling, or other physical exercises can significantly improve general health.
Reference:
- Domain-Specific Physical Activity and Stroke in Sweden - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2819140)
Source-Medindia