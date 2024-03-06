Minimal Leisure Physical Activity Cuts Stroke Risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

International guidelines recommend 150 minutes or more a week of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes or more of vigorous-intensity activity to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, including stroke.

Did You Know?

Mild to moderated physical activity can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities.

