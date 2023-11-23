About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Limiting Obesity-Linked Isoleucine in Diet Promotes Healthy Aging

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM


Reducing the amount of a particular amino acid called isoleucine, which was overrepresented in the diet of obese people, can have a number of positive effects such as extending their lifespan, making them slimmer, anti-aging properties, and reducing cancer and prostate health issues, reveals a new study.






Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
The mice study was led by researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and published in the journal Cell Metabolism (1 Trusted Source
Dietary restriction of isoleucine increases healthspan and lifespan of genetically heterogeneous mice

Go to source).

Dietary Restriction of Isoleucine Promotes Healthy Aging

There's a popular saying in some circles that "a calorie is a calorie," but science shows that it may not be true. In fact, it may be possible to eat more of some kinds of calories while also improving your health.

"We like to say a calorie is not just a calorie," says Dudley Lamming, a professor and metabolism researcher. "Different components of your diet have value and impact beyond their function as a calorie, and we've been digging in on one component that many people may be eating too much of." Amino acids are the molecular building blocks of proteins, and Lamming and his colleagues are interested in their connection to healthy aging.





Aging is natural and irreversible but it can be slowed down. Learn how to combat aging through simple means.
In earlier research, data from UW-Madison's Survey of the Health of Wisconsin showed the scientists that Wisconsinites with higher body mass index measurements (higher is more overweight or obese) tend to consume more isoleucine, an essential amino acid everyone needs to eat.

To better understand its health effects, Lamming and collaborators from across disciplines at UW-Madison fed genetically diverse mice either a balanced control diet, a version of the balanced diet that was low in a group of about 20 amino acids, or a diet formulated to cut out two-thirds of the diet's isoleucine. The mice, which began the study at about 6 months of age (equivalent to a 30-year-old person) got to eat as much as they wanted.

"Very quickly, we saw the mice on the reduced isoleucine diet lose adiposity — their bodies got leaner, they lost fat," says Lamming, while the bodies of the mice on the low-amino-acid diet also got leaner to start, but eventually regained weight and fat.

And, based on 26 measures of health, including assessments ranging from muscle strength and endurance to tail use and even hair loss, the low-isoleucine mice were in much better shape during their extended lives.

"Previous research has shown lifespan increase with low-calorie and low-protein or low-amino-acid diets starting in very young mice," says Lamming, whose work is supported by the National Institutes of Health.

"We started with mice that were already getting older. It's interesting and encouraging to think a dietary change could still make such a big difference in lifespan and what we call 'healthspan,' even when it started closer to mid-life."

The mice on the low-isoleucine diets chowed down, eating significantly more calories than their study counterparts — probably to try to make up for getting less isoleucine, according to Lamming. But they also burned far more calories, losing and then maintaining leaner body weights simply through adjustments in metabolism, not by getting more exercise.

At the same time, Lamming says, they maintained steadier blood sugar levels and male mice experienced less age-related prostate enlargement. While cancer is the leading cause of death for the diverse strain of mice in the study, the low-isoleucine males were less likely to develop a tumor.

Dietary amino acids are linked to a gene called mTOR that appears to be a lever on the aging process in mice and other animals as well as to a hormone that manages the body's response to cold and has been considered a potential diabetes drug candidate for human patients.

But the mechanism behind the stark benefits of low-isoleucine intake is not well understood. Lamming thinks the new study's results may help future research pick apart causes."That we see less benefit for female mice than male mice is something we may be able to use to get to that mechanism," he says.

While the results are promising, humans do need isoleucine to live. And winnowing a significant amount of isoleucine out of a diet that hasn't been preformulated by a mouse chow company is not an easy task.

"We can't just switch everyone to a low-isoleucine diet," Lamming says. "But narrowing these benefits down to a single amino acid gets us closer to understanding the biological processes and maybe potential interventions for humans, like an isoleucine-blocking drug."

The Survey of the Health of Wisconsin showed that people vary in isoleucine intake, with leaner participants tending to eat a diet lower in isoleucine. Other data from Lamming's lab suggest that overweight and obese Americans may be eating significantly more isoleucine than they need.

"It could be that by choosing healthier foods and healthier eating in general, we might be able to lower isoleucine enough to make a difference," Lamming says.

Reference :
  1. Dietary restriction of isoleucine increases healthspan and lifespan of genetically heterogeneous mice - (https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(23)00374-1)

Source: Eurekalert





There are several myths associated with ageing and one such myth doing the rounds is that pain is a part of growing old. Is there a grain of truth in this? To find out, participate in this quiz.
