How Can New Mothers Optimize Postpartum Nutrition?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 1 2024 2:57 PM

Highlights:
  • Prioritize recovery and breastfeeding post-delivery
  • Opt for a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and fluids
  • Embrace carbohydrates for mental well-being and hormone regulation
New mothers should give careful consideration of their nutritional profile following childbirth, emphasizes Dr. Anjana Singh, Director and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital, Noida. Regardless of whether the delivery was natural or via cesarean section, the primary focus should be on the mother's proper recovery and meeting the breastfeeding requirements of the newborn (1 Trusted Source
Pregnant or Breastfeeding? Nutrients You Need

Go to source).
Entering the postpartum phase marks a mix of excitement and challenges for new mothers. Opting for a well-balanced diet becomes imperative to aid in recovery and sustain energy levels during this transitional period.

Breastfeeding and Different Challenges Faced by New Mothers
Some of the most common breastfeeding challenges that can hinder breastfeeding and prove to be overwhelming for some new mothers and tips to overcome these challenges have been provided.
Pregnancy induces significant emotional and physical changes in a woman's body. Even after childbirth, there might linger a degree of weakness that necessitates time for recuperation. Dr. Anjana Singh stresses the importance of tailoring the mother's nutrition to address both her own recovery and the baby's breastfeeding needs.

Essential Nutrients for Recovery

Dr. Singh underscores the significance of maintaining a nutritious diet during this phase. An ideal postpartum diet should consist of a well-rounded intake of approximately 1800 to 2200 kcal per day, supplemented with extra 500 calories. This diet should be rich in proteins, vitamins, calcium, fluids, low-fat dairy products, vegetables, fruits, high-fiber carbohydrates, and galactagogues, which aid in improving breast milk production.

Mahima Sethia, a nutritionist, suggests incorporating green vegetables into the postpartum diet as they are low in calories and packed with heart-healthy antioxidants, aiding in post-pregnancy weight loss. Turai (ridge gourd) is highlighted as a beneficial vegetable postpartum, known for strengthening liver function, purifying blood, regulating blood glucose levels, and assisting in weight management.

Debunking Postpartum Diet Myths

Contrary to popular belief, Dr. Singh advises against shunning carbohydrates to reduce postpartum weight. Carbohydrates play a vital role for new mothers, not only in facilitating breast milk production but also in maintaining mental health and hormone regulation.

During this period, dehydration is a common issue among women, necessitating increased fluid intake. Herbal teas and coconut water offer additional nutrients and hydration while aiding digestion, according to Dr. Payal Chaudhary, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Rosewalk Healthcare.

Furthermore, Dr. Singh stresses the importance of adequate hydration through ample water intake, soups, juices, coconut water, and at least four glasses of milk daily. Water infused with ajwain, methi (fenugreek), and saunf (fennel) granules can help boost breast milk production.

"Postpartum nutrition isn't just about mom; it's about sustaining the journey of motherhood with vitality and strength."

Reference:
  1. Pregnant or Breastfeeding? Nutrients You Need - (https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/moms-nutrients.html)

X