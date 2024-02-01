How Can New Mothers Optimize Postpartum Nutrition?

- Prioritize recovery and breastfeeding post-delivery
- Opt for a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and fluids
- Embrace carbohydrates for mental well-being and hormone regulation
Pregnant or Breastfeeding? Nutrients You Need
Go to source). Entering the postpartum phase marks a mix of excitement and challenges for new mothers. Opting for a well-balanced diet becomes imperative to aid in recovery and sustain energy levels during this transitional period.
Essential Nutrients for RecoveryDr. Singh underscores the significance of maintaining a nutritious diet during this phase. An ideal postpartum diet should consist of a well-rounded intake of approximately 1800 to 2200 kcal per day, supplemented with extra 500 calories. This diet should be rich in proteins, vitamins, calcium, fluids, low-fat dairy products, vegetables, fruits, high-fiber carbohydrates, and galactagogues, which aid in improving breast milk production.
Mahima Sethia, a nutritionist, suggests incorporating green vegetables into the postpartum diet as they are low in calories and packed with heart-healthy antioxidants, aiding in post-pregnancy weight loss. Turai (ridge gourd) is highlighted as a beneficial vegetable postpartum, known for strengthening liver function, purifying blood, regulating blood glucose levels, and assisting in weight management.
Debunking Postpartum Diet MythsContrary to popular belief, Dr. Singh advises against shunning carbohydrates to reduce postpartum weight. Carbohydrates play a vital role for new mothers, not only in facilitating breast milk production but also in maintaining mental health and hormone regulation.
During this period, dehydration is a common issue among women, necessitating increased fluid intake. Herbal teas and coconut water offer additional nutrients and hydration while aiding digestion, according to Dr. Payal Chaudhary, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Rosewalk Healthcare.
Furthermore, Dr. Singh stresses the importance of adequate hydration through ample water intake, soups, juices, coconut water, and at least four glasses of milk daily. Water infused with ajwain, methi (fenugreek), and saunf (fennel) granules can help boost breast milk production.
Source-Medindia