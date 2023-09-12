About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Persistent Health Issues for 1 in 3 New Mothers Post Childbirth

by Colleen Fleiss on December 9, 2023 at 11:18 PM
Over 33% of women globally face enduring health issues, including depression, low back pain, and other conditions attributed to childbirth, stated study published in The Lancet Global Health. The study shows a high burden of postnatal conditions that persist in the months or even years after giving birth, affecting about 40 million women each year.

Postpartum Challenges: A Spectrum of Health Issues Impacting Women

These include pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), affecting more than a third (35 percent) of postpartum women, low back pain (32 percent), anal incontinence (19 percent), urinary incontinence (8 percent-31 percent), anxiety (9 percent-24 percent), depression (11 percent-17 percent), perineal pain (11 percent), fear of childbirth (tokophobia) (6 percent-15 percent), and secondary infertility (11 percent).

"Throughout their lives, and beyond motherhood, women need access to a range of services from health-care providers who listen to their concerns and meet their needs -- so they not only survive childbirth but can enjoy good health and quality of life," said Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
The study, based on a literature review spanning the last 12 years, showed that there are no recent high-quality guidelines to support effective treatment for 40 percent of the 32 priority conditions analysed. The team called for greater attention to the long-term health of women and girls -- after and also before pregnancy.

The researchers call for greater recognition within the health care system of the common problems, many of which occur beyond the point where women typically have access to postnatal services. Effective care throughout pregnancy and childbirth is also a critical preventive factor, they argued, to detect risks and avert complications that can lead to lasting health issues after birth.

Source: IANS
