Persistent Health Issues for 1 in 3 New Mothers Post Childbirth

Over 33% of women globally face enduring health issues, including depression, low back pain, and other conditions attributed to childbirth, stated study published in The Lancet Global Health. The study shows a high burden of postnatal conditions that persist in the months or even years after giving birth, affecting about 40 million women each year.



Postpartum Challenges: A Spectrum of Health Issues Impacting Women

These include pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), affecting more than a third (35 percent) of postpartum women, low back pain (32 percent), anal incontinence (19 percent), urinary incontinence (8 percent-31 percent), anxiety (9 percent-24 percent), depression (11 percent-17 percent), perineal pain (11 percent), fear of childbirth (tokophobia) (6 percent-15 percent), and secondary infertility (11 percent)."Throughout their lives, and beyond motherhood, women need access to a range of services from health-care providers who listen to their concerns and meet their needs -- so they not only survive childbirth but can enjoy good health and quality of life," said Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO.