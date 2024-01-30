About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Boost Your Mood With Kiwi: A Quick Mental Health Fix

Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 30 2024 2:48 PM

Highlights:
  • Kiwi fruit, high in vitamin C, demonstrated a rapid positive impact on mood and vitality within four days
  • Kiwi fruit lowers depression, improves cognitive function, and promotes mental health
  • Small dietary changes, such as incorporating kiwi fruit, can be a practical and accessible way to support mental health and overall well-being
Kiwi fruit, or Chinese gooseberry, with its vibrant green flesh and tiny black seeds, is not only delicious but also packed with various health benefits. From boosting the immune system, and aiding digestion to regulating blood sugars and maintaining cardiovascular health, this furry fruit’s benefits extend to boost even mental health in a few days.
A recent study suggests that consuming furry fruits like kiwi can have a positive impact on vitality and mood within just four days, according to co-author Professor Tamlin Conner from the University of Otago in New Zealand (1 Trusted Source
Smartphone survey data reveal the timecourse of changes in mood outcomes following vitamin C or kiwifruit intervention in adults with low vitamin C

Go to source).

Eat Kiwi and Lift Spirits: Quick Fix for Mental Health Issues

Professor Conner highlighted the association between vitamin C intake and improved mood, vitality, well-being, and lower depression, emphasizing that vitamin C deficiency is linked to higher depression and cognitive impairment. Despite existing research on these connections, there has been limited exploration into how quickly mood improvements occur with the introduction of vitamin C supplements or whole food sources.

Did You Know?


Kiwi fruits are exceptionally rich in vitamin C and have three times the same amount of the vitamin of strawberries or oranges. They are a great source of vitamins E, K, folates, carotenoids, potassium, fiber, and other phytochemicals. Regular consumption of kiwifruit can be an effective strategy for health promotion and prevention of numerous diseases.

To address this gap, the researchers conducted an 8-week dietary intervention involving 155 adults with low vitamin C levels. Participants were assigned to daily intake of either a vitamin C supplement, placebo, or two kiwifruits. They reported their vitality, mood, flourishing, sleep quality, sleep quantity, and physical activity through smartphone surveys.

The results revealed that kiwifruit supplementation led to improvements in vitality and mood within four days, reaching a peak around days 14-16, and enhanced flourishing from day 14. In contrast, vitamin C marginally improved mood until day 12.

Furry Fruit Boost: Kiwi's Rapid Impact on Mood and Vitality in 4 Days

Lead author Dr. Ben Fletcher emphasized the significance of understanding the day-to-day nuances of these effects, contributing to knowledge about the potential benefits of vitamin C-rich foods and supplements on mental health. He highlighted that the study's participants, despite having relatively good mental health initially, still reported benefits from kiwifruit or vitamin C interventions.

Read More to Know About ‘Kiwifruit Wards Off Fatigue, Depression’

Dr. Fletcher suggested that, while vitamin C tablets showed some improvements, the study underscores the potential synergistic effects of consuming whole foods like kiwifruit. He advocated for a holistic approach to nutrition and well-being, incorporating various nutrient-rich foods into one's diet.

In summary, consuming kiwi fruit, rich in vitamin C, has been linked to rapid improvements in mood and vitality within a short period of four days. It highlights the potential mental health benefits of vitamin C-rich foods, emphasizing the importance of holistic nutrition for overall well-being.

Reference:
  1. Smartphone survey data reveal the timecourse of changes in mood outcomes following vitamin C or kiwifruit intervention in adults with low vitamin C - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/smartphone-survey-data-reveal-the-timecourse-of-changes-in-mood-outcomes-following-vitamin-c-or-kiwifruit-intervention-in-adults-with-low-vitamin-c/A11392F65C78C20A7C2FA8BA1B5B7AAC#)

Source-Medindia
