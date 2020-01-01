medindia

Simple Winter Skincare Tips for New Mothers

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 1, 2020 at 8:29 PM Lifestyle News
During winter season, new mothers should follow a simple and good skincare regimen to keep their skin nourished and hydrated.

But as a new mom, you may not have the time as your little one might keep you on your toes.
With emergency nappy changing, elongated crying and night shifts, a new mom might feel overwhelmed with new changes around her and in her routine! When you are a new mommy then we are sure your skincare has already taken a backseat as it is natural that you struggle to keep up with your routine, the experts said.

"New and expectant moms need that extra bit of care, especially in this tender period of motherhood. Skincare regimen not only appeases one physically, but also has a calming effect emotionally. But, it is equally important to be mindful of the product choices we make," said Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, The Himalaya Drug Company.

"It is suggested to choose products that are developed using natural ingredients and are free from any form of harsh chemicals to keep themselves and their little ones safe," Subhashini said.

She shares quick skincare tips that every mom can easily remember and at the same time incorporate them in the everyday routine.

According to Subhashini, opting for a body butter infused with the goodness of cocoa butter and glycerin helps soothe and hydrate the skin more effectively than lotions.

It further helps tackle dry and flaky skin, that most new and pregnant moms face.

Massage is an effective and proven remedy to stimulate blood circulation, relieve stress, and help body recover fast, the doctor suggested.

"During breastfeeding, it is important to practice personal care and hygiene. Initially, during breastfeeding, one may encounter sore nipples and cracked skin area surrounding the nipples," she said.

"Using a nipple care butter enhanced with virgin coconut oil helps protect skin from cracks and Kokum Butter helps deeply moisturise skin," she said.

Apart from a healthy skincare routine, the doctor advises new moms to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, which are high in healthy fats as they help repair damaged skin.

Source: IANS

