medindia

New Dementia Vaccine for Memory Loss Comes Closer to Reality

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Soon a new and preventive treatment for dementia may proceed to clinical trials after successful animal testing, say researchers.

Recent success in bigenic mice models supports progression to human trials in years to come, the research added.
New Dementia Vaccine for Memory Loss Comes Closer to Reality
New Dementia Vaccine for Memory Loss Comes Closer to Reality

The study, published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy paves the way for more work in 2020 with medical researchers at the Institute for Molecular Medicine and University of California, Irvine (UCI) working with a successful vaccine formulated on adjuvant developed by Flinders University Professor Nikolai Petrovsky in Australia.

Show Full Article


The researchers tested the universal MultiTEP platform-based vaccines formulated in the adjuvant developed at Australian lab.

The possible new therapies were tested in bigenic mice with mix Aß and tau pathologies.

"Taken together, these findings warrant further development of this dual vaccination strategy based on the MultiTEP technology for ultimate testing in human Alzheimer's disease," said the study lead authors Professor Anahit Ghochikyan and Mathew Blurton-Jones.

Professor Petrovsky said the Advax adjuvant method is a pivotal system to help take the combination MultiTEP-based Aß/tau vaccines therapy, as well as separate vaccines targeting these pathological molecules, to clinical trials - perhaps within two years.

"Our approach is looking to cover all bases and get past previous roadblocks in finding a therapy to slow the accumulation of Aß/tau molecules and delay Alzheimer's disease progression in a the rising number of people around the world," Petrovsky added.

Several promising drug candidates have failed in clinical trials so the search for new preventions or therapies continues.

A recent report on human monoclonal antibody, aducanumab, showed that high dose of this antibody reduced clinical decline in patients with early Alzheimer's disease as measured by primary and secondary endpoints.

However, it is obvious that it could not be used as a preventive measure in healthy subjects due to the need for frequent (monthly) administration of high concentrations of immunotherapeutic.

There is a pressing need to keep searching for new preventive vaccine to delay Alzheimer's disease and slow down progression of this devastating disease.

The new combined vaccination approach could potentially be used to induce strong immune responses to both of the hallmark pathologies of Alzheimer's disease in a broad population base of vaccinated subjects with high MHC (major histocompatibility complex) class II gene polymorphisms, the study concluded.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Quiz on Memory Loss

"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future." - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one ...

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.

Dementia Facts

Information and facts about dementia can help the caregivers in the process of treatment and in dealing with dementia. Types of dementia present with different symptoms like memory loss and confusion.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Amnesia

Amnesia, is profound memory loss caused by a physical injury inflicted on the brain, by an infection or by a traumatic or emotional experience.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseAmnesiaBrain Exercises to Improve MemoryVaccination for ChildrenFoods to Improve Memory PowerWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain PowerDementiaVascular Dementia
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive