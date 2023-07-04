A Wine a Day Doesn't Matter Either Way

Most of us tend to crave a glass of wine after a long day at work. This might not necessarily be a good or bad thing.



A recent study suggests that enjoying a drink here and there in moderation may not significantly increase your risk of early death.



How Consumption of Alcohol is Different in Men and Women

On average, women may be able to indulge in a large glass of wine a day, without their risk of dying early significantly increasing, based on a new scientific review by researchers in Canada.