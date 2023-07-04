About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Social Media Feed Body Image Issues?
Advertisement

Can Social Media Feed Body Image Issues?

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • There has been an increase in the consumption of social media poste pandemic
  • While the time spent on social media is often the culprit, it has no significant effect on disordered eating and body image issues
  • Consuming weight loss content on the internet is linked to negative body image and disordered eating

Many of us are guilty of scrolling for hours on end across social media platforms looking at perfect bodies and airbrushed faces. Could this lead to body image and disordered eating behaviors?

In a recent study published in the Eating Behaviors journal, authors assessed the impact of social media (SM) usage on body image and disordered eating behaviors.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Test Your Knowledge on Eating Disorders
Test Your Knowledge on Eating Disorders
Eating disorders are more of a psychiatric disorder that cause severe disturbances to a person's eating behaviors due to obsessions with food, body weight, and shape.
Advertisement

Can Social Media Feed Body Image Issues?

In today's digital age, it is hard to find someone who is not present on social media. 72% of adults in the United States (US) reported using at least one SM network in 2021.

Social Media: Double-Edged Sword

The COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced the increased usage of SM, particularly among young people.

While SM offers benefits such as social interactions and peer support, growing evidence suggests the potential negative impact of SM on mental health and quality of life, including possible associations of SM usage with disordered eating and poor body image.

How the Study was Carried Out

The study estimated SM usage patterns, disordered eating behaviors, and body image disturbances by surveying two diverse cohorts of undergraduate students in 2015 and 2022. Participants reported gender, age, race/ethnicity, weight, height, the number and type of SM accounts, and the time spent on each SM platform.
Social Media Triggers Displeased Self-image, Eating Disorders Among Women
Social Media Triggers Displeased Self-image, Eating Disorders Among Women
Women exposed to images of scantily clad, sexualized women and their body parts on social media can show displeasure to their own body.
Advertisement

The 13-item body appreciation scale (BAS) was used to quantify participants' respect for and acceptance of their bodies. The six-item fear of negative appearance evaluation scale (FNAES) was used to examine participants' concerns about negative appearance evaluation by people.

The frequency of binge eating, laxative use, and vomiting in the past 28 days was quantified using the eating disorder examination questionnaire (EDE-Q).

In 2022, participants described the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SM use. They indicated if the SM networks allowed them to view diverse content and how much they sought content on weight loss and body positivity. Demographics and SM patterns were compared using chi-squared and independent sample t-tests.

Changes in SM usage and measures of disordered eating and body image were examined using univariate analyses of variance (ANOVAs). Multiple regression analyses were performed using the 2022 data to test if SM usage, content, or their interactions could predict disordered eating and body dissatisfaction.

Participants did not significantly differ in average age and BMI in the 2015 and 2022 cohorts. Respondents in 2022 were more racially/ethnically diverse than their 2015 counterparts.

Increase in Screen Time in Recent Times

The authors noted that participants in the 2022 cohort spent more time daily on SM networks than the 2015 participants.

Additionally, females had higher SM usage and more SM accounts at either time. Participants in 2022 were more likely to use TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat and less likely to use Twitter and Facebook compared to 2015 participants. The usage of Instagram was similar between the two samples.

In the 2022 cohort, 64% of participants reported using more SM since the pandemic began, 22.6% indicated no pandemic-related changes, and 11% reported decreased usage.

Over 31% of participants reported positive impacts of the pandemic, 29% reported negative, and 37.6% reported no impact.

The Impact of Social Media on Body Image Issues

Notably, respondents in 2022 reported greater body image disturbances than in 2015. Females had lower BAS scores and greater fear of negative appearance evaluation.

Participants in 2022 had a higher frequency of laxative use and vomiting. Most participants (87%) in 2022 revealed that SM networks allowed diverse content and included people who looked like them.

Body Positivity and Weight Loss Most Searched

A significant number of participants reported seeking specific content related to body positivity (31%) and weight loss (23%) on SM platforms, with females being more likely than males to seek such content.

These participants had a higher BMI, a greater fear of negative appearance evaluation, lower body appreciation, and higher frequency of laxative use and binge eating.

Time spent on SM networks showed an inverse association with BAS scores and a positive association with BMI. The team observed significant effects of exposure to SM content related to weight loss on FNAES and BAS scores and binge eating frequency. Respondents who spent more time on SM had high binge eating frequency only if exposed to content related to weight loss.

Participants in 2022 spent more time on SM and had more SM accounts than the 2015 respondents. Many attributed these changes partly to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and had greater disordered eating behaviors and body image disturbances than the 2015 participants.

Weight Loss Content May Fuel Disordered Eating

Time spent and the number of SM accounts were unrelated to outcomes. Viewing body positivity or neutrality content on SM had no significant effects.

However, exposure to weight loss content on SM was associated with greater fear of negative appearance evaluation, lower body appreciation, and higher binge eating frequency.

The findings suggest that interventions to target the negative consequences of social media should focus on addressing content consumed rather than time spent on social media.

It is important to get help if you constantly suffer from disordered eating. Recovery is possible and there are several treatment modalities. Food is not the enemy. Fuel your body the right way.

Reference :
  1. The impact of social media use on body image and disordered eating behaviors: Content matters more than duration of exposure - (https:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471015323000223)


Source: Medindia
Men Delay Getting Help for Eating Disorders as They Think It is Women
Men Delay Getting Help for Eating Disorders as They Think It is Women's Problem
Eating disorders are thought to be found only in women and this perception is preventing men with the disorder from getting the help and support they need, as shown in a small study.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Teen Girls Eat and Behave More Abnormally During the Pandemic
Teen Girls Eat and Behave More Abnormally During the Pandemic
Eating disorders and tic disorders have increased dramatically among teen girls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Sugar Sweetens Your Risk of These 45 Health Conditions

Sugar Sweetens Your Risk of These 45 Health Conditions

Study reveals that consuming more than 6 teaspoons of sugar may land you with many health issues.
A Wine a Day Doesn't Matter Either Way

A Wine a Day Doesn't Matter Either Way

A daily alcoholic drink if consumed in the right quantity may neither be harmful nor offer any health benefits.
Happy Shifting Gym: Flat-Packed Happiness for a Stressed-Out World

Happy Shifting Gym: Flat-Packed Happiness for a Stressed-Out World

Happy Shifting Gym offers "flat-packed happiness" - a multi-screen platform that teaches anyone how to proactively learn well-being skills and be happy.
Can Sleepless Nights Make You Breathless?

Can Sleepless Nights Make You Breathless?

Studies show that lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing asthma.
Even 34 Minutes Past Bedtime Can Increase the Risk of Hypertension

Even 34 Minutes Past Bedtime Can Increase the Risk of Hypertension

Going to bed just 34 minutes later than normal can impact your hypertension risk.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Can Social Media Feed Body Image Issues? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests