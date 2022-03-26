Mild Alcohol Drinking is Good for Heart Health: The Saying is Not True

Advertisement

A new method called "Mendelian randomization," which uses genetic variants to find a link between an exposure and an outcome is consistent with the fact that mild alcohol consumption leads to the protection against cardiovascular disease, was applied to this study." says senior author Krishna G. Aragam, MD, MS, a cardiologist at MGH and an associate scientist at the Broad Institute. "When scientists conducted genetic analyses of samples taken from participants, individuals with genetic variants that predict high alcohol consumption were actually more likely to have high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. The analyses revealed substantial differences in cardiovascular disease across the alcohol drinking spectrum between men and women, with a minimal increase in risk when going from 0 to 7 drinks per week, and an increased risk when progressing to 7 to 14 drinks per week. Especially high risk when consuming 21 or more drinks per week. The findings suggest that the risk of cardiovascular disease increases even in what is considered a "low risk" according to the National Guidelines of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (i.e., 2 drinks a day for men and less than 1 drink a day for women).Further analysis of the data of 30,716 participants in the Mass General Brigham Biobank has shown that the relationship between alcohol drinking and cardiovascular disease was exponential and not linear." says Aragam.This study's lead author was Kiran J. Biddinger, and additional authors included Connor A. Emdin, MD, DPhil, Mary E. Haas, PhD, Minxian Wang, PhD, George Hindy, MD, Patrick T. Ellinor, MD, PhD, Sekar Kathiresan, MD, and Amit V. Khera, MD, MSc.This study has been funded by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association.Source: Medindia