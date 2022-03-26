India Records 1,660 New COVID-19 Cases

Advertisement

A total of 2,349 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,80,436. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.Also in the same period, a total of 6,58,489 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.63 crore cumulative tests.There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.29 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent.More than 16.41 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as per the ministry.Source: IANS