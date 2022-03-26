About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India Records 1,660 New COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on March 26, 2022 at 12:44 PM
India has recorded 1,660 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload has further declined to 16,741 this morning, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In the same period, 4,100 fatalities were also registered, pushing the total number number of deaths to 5,20,855. However, Maharashtra has added 4005 while Kerala added 79 backlog deaths.

A total of 2,349 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,80,436. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 6,58,489 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.63 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.29 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent.

More than 16.41 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as per the ministry.

Source: IANS
