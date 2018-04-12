medindia
Lassi: India’s Tasty Yogurt Drink Can Make You Healthy

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2018 at 11:43 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Good news to all lassi lovers, drinking India's delicious curd, or yogurt drink can offer amazing health benefits.

Love to drink lassi? A new book on varieties of lassi offers recipes for a healthy living.
Lassi is a staple drink that accompanies culturally diversified Indian cuisine and is full of therapeutic properties.

The book -- "Lassis of India - Smoothies with a Twist" by Radha Bhatia -- attempts to span five generations of stories, wisdom, and recipes.

"The idea of writing a book on lassis occurred to me when I realized that in today's fast-paced and hectic life, a healthy lifestyle and eating habits was a universal concern. Almost everything available for ready consumption today is processed, full of artificial flavors, colours, and preservatives," Bhatia said in a statement.

"And our age-old elixirs like lassi have been almost relegated into obscurity. These tasty and healthy beverages, consumed over centuries in many different avatars across various parts of the country, are natural and full of ingredients with tremendous health benefits," she added.

Lassis of India is a compilation of 74 traditional recipes from various states blending with the local food and climate. The rest are lassis with a twist -- prepared with herbs, fruits, and nuts which would attract the younger generation.

Churned out of yogurt or dahi, lassi is very beneficial for the digestive system. It is light on the stomach and contains healthy bacteria that aid in smooth digestion.

Source: IANS

