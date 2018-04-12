Apixaban is Safe in treating Blood Clots in Cancer Patients

Apixaban is the new oral drug for treating blood clots in patients taking cancer treatment with a lesser degree of bleeding events compared to the low-molecular-weight heparin , according to the researchers of mayo clinic.
Their findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology by Robert McBane II M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist.
‘Patients taking cancer treatment could suffer from frequent blood clots.This could be avoided by using a safe new drug named apixaban’
"Nearly 1 in 5 patients with cancer will develop a clot in the veins, referred to as either a deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism," says Dr. McBane. "Clotting events can be deadly with pulmonary embolism being the second most common cause of death in cancer patients."
While twice-daily injections of low-molecular-weight heparin has been the traditional treatment of choice for cancer patients who suffer a venous clot, Dr. McBane notes that there are numerous limitations to this therapy.
"These injections can be painful and cause considerable bruising at the injection site. Injections are expensive at nearly $100 per day. And cancer patients may experience low platelet counts and be at risk for a clotting disorder called 'heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.''
Dr. McBane noted that cancer and cancer treatment can be associated with kidney injury, which can limit the drug's use further. Finally, Dr. McBane says there isn't is a good antidote for this medication should a bleeding problem arise.
"More recently, a number of new blood thinners called 'direct oral anticoagulants' have become available," says Dr. McBane. "As a class, these drugs have a number of advantages, including oral delivery, lack of interactions with foods or other medications, and the lack of a need for monitoring drug levels."
He says these qualities make this class of drug much easier to use than the traditional blood thinners. However, it was unclear whether these drugs could be used safely in cancer patients until now.
Dr. McBane says quality of life surveys, which were taken monthly throughout the six-month trial, showed that patients markedly preferred oral apixaban over injectable dalteparin. "We are hopeful that this medication will also improve medication compliance in cancer patients requiring blood thinner therapy."
Source: Eurekalert