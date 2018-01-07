medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Apixaban Blood Thinner Safer Than Warfarin in Dialysis Patients With Atrial Fibrillation

by Thilaka Ravi on  July 1, 2018 at 3:15 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dialysis patients with atrial fibrillation treated with apixaban blood thinner had a significantly lower risk of major bleeding with no difference in stroke found a recent study.
Apixaban Blood Thinner Safer Than Warfarin in Dialysis Patients With Atrial Fibrillation
Apixaban Blood Thinner Safer Than Warfarin in Dialysis Patients With Atrial Fibrillation

People with irregular heartbeat due to a condition called atrial fibrillation, are often prescribed blood thinners to reduce the risk of blood clots that can cause a stroke. But for those who are also on dialysis for kidney failure, the already-difficult choice of blood thinner can seem like a guessing game without a right answer.

One reason: patients on dialysis are routinely excluded from clinical trials, which test utility and safety of treatments, says Konstantinos Siontis, M.D., first author of new research in Circulation. Siontis' new observational study is the first to reveal that one anticoagulant, apixaban (also known as Eliquis), may be safer for this patient population.

"These are the first data to show that apixaban is potentially safer than warfarin in dialysis patients with atrial fibrillation," says Siontis, who recently completed a cardiovascular fellowship at Michigan Medicine's Frankel Cardiovascular Center. "We found patients on apixaban had a significantly lower risk of major bleeding with no difference in stroke, which is what we try to prevent by prescribing these anticoagulants."

The risk of major bleeding was about 30 percent less for those on apixaban compared to warfarin. The team studied patterns of apixaban use and associated outcomes in more than 25,000 Medicare beneficiaries as a research project undertaken by a team at the United States Renal Data System (USRDS) Coordinating Center, based at the University of Michigan. During the study period, apixaban was increasingly used and about 1 in 4 new blood thinner prescriptions in 2015 were for apixaban.

A complicated calculation

If blood isn't completely pumped out of the heart due to atrial fibrillation, it can pool into clots and cause a stroke, leading clinicians to prescribe blood thinners to reduce the clotting risk. The anticoagulation landscape for all patients continues to change as new agents, including apixaban, become more popular, while mainstay warfarin (also known as Coumadin) is still widely used in the general population. Warfarin is difficult to manage, though, and comes with the risk of major bleeding.

Siontis says there's uncertainty about whether adding dialysis to the mix means an anticoagulant is still a good idea for someone with Afib, given the safety and bleeding concerns. Of the four novel anticoagulants, two (dabigatran/Pradaxa and rivaroxaban/Xarelto) have already been associated with higher bleeding rates in dialysis patients compared to warfarin, leaving researchers to focus mainly on apixaban in their push to come up with an alternative, safer anticoagulation plan for these patients.

"Atrial fibrillation is a pretty significant determinant of adverse outcomes in this population," Siontis says. "It's a common problem in dialysis patients who generally have a lot of comorbidities. And the patients on dialysis who have Afib experience higher rates of stroke compared to patients with Afib who aren't on dialysis."

Need for more data

Although clinical trials have investigated use and outcomes of anticoagulants in atrial fibrillation, the most common form of heart arrhythmia, their findings cannot be applied to people on dialysis in the same way as other patients. Siontis says the comorbidities and other worse outcomes associated with kidney failure and dialysis lead most researchers to exclude this population from clinical trials.

"Patients on dialysis are one of the most challenging populations, because they have many comorbid conditions, are often on many prescription drugs and are at significant risk of kidney failure associated and treatment-related adverse events," says senior co-author Rajiv Saran, M.D., a nephrologist at Michigan Medicine and director of the USRDS Coordinating Center at U-M. "Dialysis patients were excluded from all randomized trials that established the utility of the newer anticoagulants including apixaban."

In the general population, apixaban has been used safely and widely, Siontis says.

"It's one of the agents that's been successful in the general population, but we know very little about dialysis patients specifically," he says, despite FDA approval of updated labeling for apixaban in dialysis patients.

Bridge to randomized trial data

Siontis says these clinical outcomes data, while important, are only the first step.

"It's useful for clinicians to have this information now as we are waiting for the results of important randomized trials that are underway and compare warfarin to apixaban in dialysis patients," Siontis says. "The combination of dialysis with atrial fibrillation is a difficult one, but as we learn more from real-world data and clinical trials, we are hopeful that the decision-making will be better informed in the near future to the benefit of these patients.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Dialysis

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients

Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Fluid Benefits Chronic Kidney Failure Patients

Alanyl-glutamine, a cytoprotective agent in dialysis fluid helps patients by reducing the risks in peritoneal dialysis.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via injection.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Deep Vein Thrombosis

A blood clot (thrombus) in the deep venous system of the leg leads to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary embolism (PE) is a complication that results from a block in the main artery supplying the lungs

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Thalassemia Palpitations And Arrhythmias Congenital Heart Disease Anticoagulants Deep Vein Thrombosis Pulmonary Embolism Hemophilia Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...