medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Non-Invasive Method May Help Detect Bladder Cancer Accurately

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2018 at 10:43 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed non-invasive method can help in identifying bladder cancer accurately, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
New Non-Invasive Method May Help Detect Bladder Cancer Accurately
New Non-Invasive Method May Help Detect Bladder Cancer Accurately

A research team led by Tufts University engineers has developed a non-invasive method for detecting bladder cancer that might make screening easier and more accurate than current invasive clinical tests involving visual inspection of the bladder.

In the first successful use of atomic force microscopy (AFM) for clinical diagnostic purposes, the researchers have been able to identify signature features of cancerous cells found in patients' urine by developing a nanoscale resolution map of the cells' surface.

Bladder cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with the American Society of Clinical Oncologists estimating 17,240 deaths for 2018. While early detection leads to a five-year survival rate of 95 percent, bladder cancer detected at the metastatic stage leaves the patient with only a 10 percent chance of survival after five years.

Current methods for detection involve cystoscopy (running a tube with a video camera into the bladder through the urethra), as well as possible biopsy, and pathology examination of the tissue sample. For patients who have been treated and are in remission, the recurrence rate is high - between 50 and 80 percent, so invasive cystoscopy exams must be conducted every three to six months at great expense and discomfort for patients.

"By introducing a non-invasive diagnostic method that is more accurate than the invasive visual examination, we could significantly decrease the cost and inconvenience to patients," said Igor Sokolov, professor of mechanical engineering and biomedical engineering at Tufts University School of Engineering and lead author of the study.

"All that is needed is a urine sample, and not only could we more effectively monitor patients after treatment, we could also more easily screen healthy individuals who may have a family history of the disease, and potentially detect the grade of cancer development. Determining the efficiency of early screening and grade detection is a separate, important task of our future research. "

AFM involves scanning over a surface with a very small cantilever, which is deflected from its position as it passes over the bumps and valleys on the surface. Recording the deflections allows a topographical map to be created with a resolution of fractions of a nanometer. Moreover, the deflection of the AFM cantilever is indicative of some physical properties of the sample. For example, one can measure the adhesion force between the AFM probe and the sample surface.

The researchers discovered that bladder cells extracted from the urine of a cancer patient have unique surface features that distinguish them from cells extracted from a healthy person, allowing the researchers to apply the method as a diagnostic tool.

The diagnostic method incorporates machine learning, enabling a more accurate recognition of the signature surface features, such as adhesion, roughness, directionality, and fractal properties, among others.

The AFM-based test demonstrates more than 90 percent sensitivity in detecting bladder cancer (i.e. if a person is known to have the disease, the test will detect it 90% of the time) versus 20 to 80 percent sensitivity for currently available non-invasive diagnostics on urine samples, such as biochemical evaluation of the biomarker NMP22, genetic analysis using fluorescence in situ hybridization, or immunocytochemistry. Specificity of AFM - the accuracy of identifying individuals who do NOT have the disease - is 82-98%, which is comparable to other tests.

"AFM has been around for more than 30 years, but this is the first time it has shown promise for clinical diagnostics," said Sokolov.

"The accuracy appears to be better than the current clinical standard for bladder cancer diagnosis, but we will need to test the method on a larger cohort of patients before it can be introduced into clinical practice. We are hopeful that AFM could ultimately be applied to the detection of other tumor types, such as gastrointestinal, colorectal and cervical cancers."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Bladder Cancer: Robotic Surgery is as Effective as Traditional Surgery

When robotic and traditional surgery of bladder cancer were compared, it was found that both these methods were equally effective and no major risk to the patients was found after the surgery.

Urine Test Helps Detect Bladder Cancer Recurrence

The presence of Telomerase reverse transcriptase in the urine helps predict recurrence of bladder cancer in more than 80% of patients.

New Strategy for Treating Bladder Cancers

Arginine-degrading-enzyme therapy is beneficial for the treatment of cancers lacking the enzyme needed for arginine synthesis (argininosuccinate synthetase 1).

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Enuresis/Bedwetting Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Interstitial Cystitis Bladder Cancer Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive