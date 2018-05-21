medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Larger Waistlines May Increase Vitamin D Deficiency Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 21, 2018 at 12:37 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Obese Individuals with higher levels of abdominal fat and larger waistlines have lower vitamin D levels, according to a new study presented in Barcelona at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting, ECE 2018.
Larger Waistlines May Increase Vitamin D Deficiency Risk
Larger Waistlines May Increase Vitamin D Deficiency Risk

The study reports that vitamin D levels are lower in individuals with higher levels of belly fat, and suggests that individuals, particularly the overweight with larger waistlines should have their vitamin D levels checked, to avoid any potential health-damaging effects.

Obesity is a global epidemic and contributes to an estimated 2.8 million deaths per year worldwide. Vitamin D deficiency is typically associated with impaired bone health but in recent years has also been linked with higher risks of acute respiratory tract infections, auto-immune diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

Low vitamin D levels could, therefore, have wide-ranging and undetected adverse effects, although more research is required to confirm the role of vitamin D in these conditions. A link between low vitamin D levels and obesity has previously been reported but whether this effect is more associated with the type and location of fat was undetermined.

In this study, Rachida Rafiq and colleagues from the VU University Medical Center and Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands examined how the amount of total body fat and abdominal fat measured in participants of the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study related to their vitamin D levels.

After adjusting for a number of possible influencing factors, including chronic disease, alcohol intake and levels of physical activity, they found that the amounts of both total and abdominal fat were associated with lower vitamin D levels in women, although abdominal fat had a greater impact.

However, in men, abdominal fat and liver fat, was associated with lower vitamin D levels. In all cases the greater the amount of belly fat, the lower the levels of detected vitamin D.

Rachida Rafiq comments, "Although we did not measure vitamin D deficiency in our study, the strong relationship between increasing amounts of abdominal fat and lower levels of vitamin D suggests that individuals with larger waistlines are at a greater risk of developing the deficiency, and should consider having their vitamin D levels checked."

The researchers now plan to investigate what may underlie this strong association between vitamin D levels and obesity - whether a lack of vitamin D is predisposing individuals to store fat, or whether increased fat levels are decreasing vitamin D levels is not yet clear. However, this research points to a more important role for abdominal fat in the relationship, and a place to focus future studies on.

As Rachida Rafiq says, "Due to the observational nature of this study, we cannot draw a conclusion on the direction or cause of the association between obesity and vitamin D levels. However, this strong association may point to a possible role for vitamin D in abdominal fat storage and function."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D the sunshine vitamin is essential for strong bones. Vitamin D deficiency is reportedly increasing worldwide and cause bone pain and muscle weakness.

Link between Statins and Vitamin D

Link between Statins and Vitamin D

Statins, the cholesterol-lowering medications, and vitamin D appear to complement each other's effects.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy May Up Childhood Obesity

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy May Up Childhood Obesity

Low vitamin D levels during first trimester of pregnancy may up childhood obesity. Therefore, sufficient amounts of vitamin D in required during early pregnancy.

Vitamin D May Improve Weight Gain in Malnourished Children

Vitamin D May Improve Weight Gain in Malnourished Children

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin enhances bone and muscle health. Providing a high dosage of vitamin D supplements may improve weight gain and the development of language and motor skills in malnourished children.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Dandy Walker Syndrome

Dandy Walker Syndrome

Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Dandy Walker Syndrome Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...