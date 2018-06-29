medindia
Lack of Concern about Future Health among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 29, 2018 at 6:04 PM Cancer News
Adult survivors of childhood cancer are not worried about their future health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Cancer.

The findings suggest that many survivors may not fully understand or acknowledge their increased risks for later health problems.
Lack of Concern about Future Health among Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer

Survivors of childhood cancer are at elevated risk for serious chronic health conditions and subsequent cancers due to the long-term effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Little is known about survivors' perceptions of their future health risks, however.

To investigate, a team led by Leslie Robison, Ph.D., and Todd Gibson, Ph.D., of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, examined responses to questionnaires completed by adult survivors of childhood cancer and siblings of adult cancer survivors. A total of 15,620 adult survivors of childhood cancer (median age 26 years, 17 years since diagnosis) and 3,991 siblings in the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study provided responses related to levels of concern about future health and subsequent cancer.

The researchers found that 31 percent of survivors were not concerned about their future health and 40 percent were not concerned about developing cancer. The prevalence of concern in survivors was modestly higher or similar compared with siblings. Survivors exposed to high doses of radiation were more likely to report a concern, but 35 percent of these high-risk survivors were not concerned about developing cancer, and 24 percent were not concerned about their future health.

The authors note that survivors who are unconcerned about their risks may be less likely to engage in cancer screening and activities that reduce their risk.

"Some of the increased health risks faced by survivors of childhood cancer can be minimized through early detection and intervention, as well as the adoption of healthy behaviors," said Dr. Gibson. "Many survivors do not have survivor-focused medical care, so it is important for them to be aware of their health risks and advocate for appropriate guideline-based care.

A lack of concern about potential health risks may be a barrier to this self-advocacy and adoption of healthy behaviors; however, it is important to note that not all survivors are at high risk, so for some, a lack of concern is likely appropriate."

Source: Eurekalert

Cancer Survivors Experience Low Health-Related Quality of Life

Cancer Survivors Experience Low Health-Related Quality of Life

Cancer survivors suffer from anxiety and depression following diagnosis of cancer.

High Risk of Aging Among Adolescent and Young Adult Survivors of Cancer

High Risk of Aging Among Adolescent and Young Adult Survivors of Cancer

Comorbidities such as depression and anxiety and lifestyle factors including smoking and obesity may cause early aging among adolescent and young adult cancer survivors.

International Cancer Survivors Day 2018

International Cancer Survivors Day 2018

The international cancer survivors day is a celebration for those who survived cancer and shows that there is a life after cancer.

Lifespan of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased

Lifespan of Breast Cancer Survivors can be Increased

Aerobic and resistance training aids in lowering their risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and breast cancer recurrence.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the 'cool dude' or 'cool babe' look

More News on:

