Ku70 Protein's Cancer-Cooling Magic for Bowel Cancer

Activating the Ku70 Protein with a Drug Switch



The Ku70 protein in the immune system can inhibit the aggressiveness of bowel cancer cells by mitigating their activity and clearing damaged DNA. By deactivating the cells, it restrains their potential to spread and maintains them in a dormant state, stated research. Bowel cancer claims more than 100 lives in Australia each week, yet around 90 percent of cases can be successfully treated if detected early.According to lead author Dr Abhimanu Pandey, from ANU, the protein, known as Ku70, can be activated or “turned on” like a light switch by using a combination of new and existing drugs.“In its activated state, the protein acts like a surveillance system, detecting signs of damaged DNA in our cells,” Dr Pandey said.“DNA is the genetic code of life. Damaged DNA is a sign of danger that can turn healthy cells into cancer cells.It’s estimated one in 20 people will be diagnosed with bowel cancer by the age of 85. Under the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program, Australians aged between 50 and 74 receive a free bowel screening test every two years – an effective measure to promote early detection and treatment. Although the risk of developing bowel cancer is higher in people aged over 50, an increasing number of younger Australians are being diagnosed with the disease. One in nine new bowel cancer cases now occur in Australians under the age of 50.Professor Si Ming Man, also from ANU, said future bowel cancer screening methods could include checking the levels of Ku70 in pre-cancerous polyps, abnormal growths of tissue found in the colon, before healthy cells turn cancerous.“We know early detection and treatment is vital to overcoming not only bowel cancer, but potentially other cancers as well,” Professor Man said.“We hope the cancer research conducted at ANU helps raise awareness of cancer prevention, detection, and treatment on this important day.”Source-Eurekalert