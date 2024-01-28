About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Anti-Blood Clotting Drug Milvexian Lowers Stroke Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 28 2024 2:21 PM

Anti-Blood Clotting Drug Milvexian Lowers Stroke Risk
Milvexian, an experimental drug designed to inhibit blood-clotting proteins, shows promise in reducing the likelihood of recurrent strokes.
Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of death. While one in four people is estimated to have a stroke in their lifetime, many also go on to experience another stroke.

How to Deal with a Stroke
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
"When patients have transient neurological symptoms due to a minor stroke, we have medications that prevent them from having a further stroke. But despite those medications, a lot of people still go on to have another stroke," said Richard Bernstein, Professor Department of Neurology's Division of Stroke and Vascular Neurology at Northwestern University in the US.

Milvexian's Impact on Ischemic Stroke Risk Investigated

Previous research has shown that people with a deficiency of factor XI -- a protein known to play a role in blood coagulation, have lower rates of ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke during which a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain.

The new study, published in The Lancet Neurology, aimed to examine the effects of milvexian -- a drug designed to inhibit factor XI. The team randomly assigned more than 2,300 people to receive a regimen of anti-blood clotting medications along with different once- or twice-daily doses of milvexian.

"It seems like the drug does work to prevent clinical stroke. We don't know that for sure, but it seems like it, and that has allowed us to pick a dose that hits that sweet spot of lowering the risk of stroke without raising the risk of bleeding too much," Bernstein said.

Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...
"This study also allowed us to observe that counting up strokes on the MRI may not be a good way to tell if these drugs work, and this was the first large study that really tried to use this method, so we're not going to try that again."Moving forward, Bernstein and his collaborators will use the study findings to identify a recommended dose to test in a large clinical trial, he said.

Source-IANS
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X