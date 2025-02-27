Stronger Opioids, Stronger Pain? A Shift in Perioperative Pain Care

Strong opioids like sufentanil and remifentanil during surgery are linked to worse post-surgery pain, suggesting a need to reassess pain management approaches.

Did You Know?

130 Americans die everyday from an opioid overdose, accounting for two thirds of all overdoses. #medindia #opioids #overdose’

Evaluating Pre-Surgery Sedatives and Surgical Experience

Assessing Preoperative Anxiety and Postoperative Pain Using Validated Scales

28% of Patients Report Poor Pain Experience on Post-Surgery Day One

Factors Affecting Pain Experience

Potent Agents Like Remifentanil and Sufentanil Contribute to Increased Pain

