Keep Up Your Potassium Levels in the Blood for Safe Dialysis

Is potassium supplementation the solution?

Peritonitis can be a serious complication that led to sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body's reaction to an infection. Common symptoms of peritonitis are stomach pain with bloating or outward expansion of the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, and fever. A new study has found a solution to this complication.A multicentre, open-label, prospective, randomized controlled trial was conducted in 167 hypokalemic patients receiving PD. It examined if a protocol-based correction of hypokalemia to maintain serum potassium 4-5 mEq/L (85 participants) could improve PD-related outcomes compared to reactive potassium supplementation administered when serum potassium levels fell below 3.5 mEq/L (82 participants).Potassium chloride tablets at the dosage used in this study (25±13 mEq/day) demonstrated promising efficacy and relatively few side effects.Most participants in the study tolerated the medications well, with only a tiny number discontinuing treatment due to adverse effects. Notably, only 4% of participants in the intervention group experienced asymptomatic hyperkalemia.Future studies with a large population can give more reliable results about this potassium supplementation strategy for peritonitis.Source: Medindia