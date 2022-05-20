Keep Up Your Potassium Levels in the Blood for Safe Dialysis

Using potassium supplementation to maintain potassium levels in the blood for patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis reduced the risk of peritonitis, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD).
Understanding Peritonitis Risk In Dialysis
Your kidneys play an important role in cleaning your blood, eliminating waste from your body, and supporting other important functions. In some people, kidneys do not work properly due to kidney failure. In that case, dialysis is the treatment option to restore kidney function.
Peritonitis can be a serious complication that led to sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body's reaction to an infection. Common symptoms of peritonitis are stomach pain with bloating or outward expansion of the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, and fever. A new study has found a solution to this complication.
Is potassium supplementation the solution?
A multicentre, open-label, prospective, randomized controlled trial was conducted in 167 hypokalemic patients receiving PD. It examined if a protocol-based correction of hypokalemia to maintain serum potassium 4-5 mEq/L (85 participants) could improve PD-related outcomes compared to reactive potassium supplementation administered when serum potassium levels fell below 3.5 mEq/L (82 participants).
During the median follow-up time of 401 days, the protocol supplementation appeared safe and significantly reduced the risk of peritonitis.
Potassium chloride tablets at the dosage used in this study (25±13 mEq/day) demonstrated promising efficacy and relatively few side effects.
Most participants in the study tolerated the medications well, with only a tiny number discontinuing treatment due to adverse effects. Notably, only 4% of participants in the intervention group experienced asymptomatic hyperkalemia.
Future studies with a large population can give more reliable results about this potassium supplementation strategy for peritonitis.
