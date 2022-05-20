New Molecular Target for Cancer Therapy

A new molecular drug target identified by researchers could result in new cancer drugs with fewer side effects. Previous studies have shown that vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) ­- a potent cytokine (signaling protein) - and dopamine (a neurotransmitter/neurohormone) ­­play essential roles in many physiological and pathological functions. In this new laboratory study, Dr. Sujit Basu and colleagues conducted further preclinical analysis of VEGF-A as a target for the development of new cancer therapy approaches.

‘Unlike the presently available anti-VEGF-A anti-angiogenic agents, selective dopamine D2 receptor agonists are inexpensive and have well-established and manageable side effects. ’

Cancer Treatment: New Insights



"These drugs are devoid of the serious side effects of the clinics' currently used anti-VEGF-A anti-angiogenic agents. We believe they merit further investigation as a viable treatment approach in cancer and other diseases driven by the VEGF-A pathway," Basu said.



Researchers expect to begin testing these drugs through clinical trials shortly.



The team found for the first time that VEGF-A can increase the expression of dopamine D2 receptors on endothelial cells that can then be stimulated to stop the growth of blood vessels that fuel the growth and spread of several diseases, including colon cancer, endometriosis, and ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. Such blood vessel growth is called angiogenesis. This study is published in the