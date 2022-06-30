Job Problems More Likely to Increase Physician Suicide

Advertisement

The study, published in, found six overarching themes in the reports. These included an incapacity to work due to deterioration of physical health, substance use that was jeopardizing employment, the interaction between mental health and work-related issues, relationship conflicts affecting work, legal problems and increased financial stress."We often overlook the physical health of our health care workers, but," said corresponding author Kristen Kim, MD, a resident physician in psychiatry at UC San Diego Health.The authors outlined several short- and long-term solutions for health care systems to consider.In the short-term, they stressed the need to improve physicians' access to primary care services, minimize their scheduling challenges, and address their concerns about confidentiality. Kim encouraged health care workers to utilize resources like the UC San Diego Healer Education Assessment and Referral (HEAR) program, which provides access to confidential mental health counseling and was recently endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on Health Worker Burnout.In the long-term, the authors called for broader structural and cultural changes to address workplace stress and poor physician self-care."The unspoken culture of medicine encourages self-sacrifice, deferred needs and delayed rewards," said Kim. "We always want to put our patients first, but healers cannot optimally heal unless they themselves are first whole.""There is a lot of work to be done," said Kim, "but identifying and acknowledging the problem is always the first step towards a solution, and that's exactly what we're doing."Source: Eurekalert