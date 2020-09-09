by Iswarya on  September 9, 2020 at 1:52 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Screen Media: A Potentially Powerful Tool in Suicide Prevention
Thirteen Reasons Why is one of the successful shows to hit our screens in recent years that include suicide portrayals, sparking concerns from experts about the possible impact on vulnerable viewers.

A new study from the University of South Australia has confirmed that suicide portrayals in moving-image fiction and non-fiction media, like films, documentaries, television, and web series, have the potential to raise suicidal ideation and behavior. The findings of the study are published in the journal Health & Social Care in the Community.

On the event of World Suicide Prevention Day celebrated on September 10, researchers Dr. Miriam Posselt and Heather McIntyre say their investigation, which examined the latest studies in suicide portrayal and screen media, highlights the potential positive effects screen media can have.


Suicide awareness and help-seeking behavior can be promoted using screen media, mainly if it includes the character seeks help during their mental health difficulties on-screen and demonstrates managing or coping through a suicidal crisis.

Movies and television shows can initiate conversations and share vital information by helping to normalize the experience of having mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts, as well as normalizing the act of reaching out to ask for help.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Suicide
Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Charismatic Sushant Commits Suicide Due to Depression
Depression is a silent killer and has become common among celebrities. It is thought that Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide due to depression. Professional help is the key to prevent suicides due to depression
READ MORE
Pets can Save Older People from Attempting Suicide
Want to prevent elderly suicide? Having a pet dog, cat, or a bird at home during bad days can save older people from committing suicide. Therefore, pets can offer depressed older people a second chance to live.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionSuicideStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineBereavementAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Quiz on DepressionAcute Coronary Syndrome