Screen Media: A Potentially Powerful Tool in Suicide Prevention

Thirteen Reasons Why is one of the successful shows to hit our screens in recent years that include suicide portrayals, sparking concerns from experts about the possible impact on vulnerable viewers.



A new study from the University of South Australia has confirmed that suicide portrayals in moving-image fiction and non-fiction media, like films, documentaries, television, and web series, have the potential to raise suicidal ideation and behavior. The findings of the study are published in the journal Health & Social Care in the Community.

‘Screen media can be a potentially powerful tool in suicide prevention, raising awareness for mental health problems, and decreasing suicide shame and stigma, if used as an opportunity to educate. ’





Movies and television shows can initiate conversations and share vital information by helping to normalize the experience of having mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts, as well as normalizing the act of reaching out to ask for help.



On the event of World Suicide Prevention Day celebrated on September 10, researchers Dr. Miriam Posselt and Heather McIntyre say their investigation, which examined the latest studies in suicide portrayal and screen media, highlights the potential positive effects screen media can have.