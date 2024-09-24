Neuromodulatory Implant Provides Relief from Urinary Urgency Incontinence

Urinary Urgency Incontinence (UUI) patients may find relief with a neuromodulation implant. The Revi neuromodulation device was implanted at UChicago Medicine, which is Illinois's first hospital to do so. Dr. Ervin Kocjancic, a urologist, operated on and expressed his happiness and pride at being the first in the state to do this surgery. "I am really happy that we can offer this innovative approach to all our patients," he added.
Advanced Solution for Urinary Urgency IncontinenceUUI, a chronic, debilitating, and often embarrassing condition, affects millions of people and can significantly impact daily life. Existing treatments to improve bladder control, such as medications and other surgical interventions, often come with limitations or side effects(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The new, single-step procedure involves placing a small, battery-free implant near the ankle, avoiding follow-up surgeries often required with other implants. When activated with a lightweight external wearable device, the implant stimulates the posterior tibial nerve to calm the bladder and provide relief from UUI.
“This is a brand new technology — a real innovation in the field of female and functional urology,” Kocjancic said. “With this minimally invasive approach, done using local anesthesia, patients can regain a normal life without being at the mercy of their malfunctioning bladders."
"I was pleasantly surprised by our patient when he asked me candidly if the surgery was over," Kocjancic added. "He didn't feel any discomfort from the procedure."
