Is Long COVID Triggering the Great Resignation?

Long COVID Symptoms and Quitting Jobs

Long COVID symptoms are more likely to keep people out of work, reveals a new study with more than 9,000 people.COVID infections have once again been on the rise, and while for many people they will recover fairly quickly, for others, complications can start after the initial infection and symptoms last for more than 5-12 weeks.Now, a new study from the University of Birmingham and Keele University, published in, has found that those with, which is beyond the maximum period of statutory employment protection in the UK, are more likely to leave employment than those without symptoms ().Dr. Darja Reuschke, Associate Professor at the City-Region Economic Development Institute, University of Birmingham, who led the study said: “Long COVID is still a fairly new illness for society to deal with, and one that does not seem to be going away any time soon. By the end of March 2024, there were an estimated 2 million people in England and Scotland experiencing Long COVID symptoms. This undoubtedly will have an impact on the working population, particularly for those whose symptoms continue past statutory sick pay.”The researchers looked at two groups of people with Long COVID. People who experienced symptoms between 5-28 weeks and then those who had symptoms for 29 weeks or more. These groups were compared with those who had COVID symptoms for less than five weeks or no symptoms at all. The study measured the likelihood of employment exit; working zero hours (sickness absence); reduction in working hours; and reduction in mental well-being in the workplace.The research found that those at the highest risk of leaving work were Long COVID sufferers with symptoms lasting for more than 28 weeks. The risk of taking sickness absence was most likely in the group with symptoms for 5-28 weeks and was similar to those who had short COVID.The study also discovered that having Long COVID is not associated with reduced working hours, and if still in work, those with Long COVID 29+ do not work less (or more) than they did before the pandemic.Donald Houston, Professor of Regional Economic Development, who worked on the study said: “Our study shows that those with Long COVID who can work, want and do continue to work. Working zero hours is associated with people who fall within the statutory sick pay/leave limits, and then after that people go back to work if they can, or leave work either through resignation or redundancy.”compared to those with no symptoms, and even more so for those with symptoms for 29+ weeks. The study found that people with Long COVID 29+ weeks are likely to adapt to live and work with their symptoms. For those with Long COVID 5-28 weeks, the negative impact on mental health is mediated by earnings which hints at possible job characteristics associated with higher/lower income that facilitate workplace adaptions (or not).Professor Paul Sissons, Professor of Regional Economic Development and Policy at Keele University Business School, said: "The research demonstrates the significant impact which Long COVID has had on individuals’ employment outcomes, particularly for those who leave work. The research highlights important gaps in the sickness benefits system, but also points to the importance of the role of employers in supporting the management of long-term conditions in the workplace. Our analysis suggests that Long COVID poses a twin challenge to employers of providing adaptations and flexibility to help employees manage the physical symptoms, as well as better supporting mental health and well-being."Dr. Reuschke concluded: “COVID-related health impacts on our society and workforce have not gone away.Extending statutory sick pay beyond 28 weeks and giving people greater flexibility to manage phased returns to work, would help to reduce the risk of Long COVID sufferers leaving employment., something the new Labor government has said it is keen to realize.”Source-Eurekalert