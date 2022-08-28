About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Long COVID Keeping as Many as 4 Million Out of Work

by Colleen Fleiss on August 28, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Long COVID Keeping as Many as 4 Million Out of Work

In the United States, long COVID is keeping as many as 4 million full-time employees out of work and the annual cost of those lost wages alone is around $170 billion a year (and potentially as high as $230 billion), a new report has revealed.

According to non-profit Brookings Institution, if long COVID patients don't begin recovering at greater rates, the economic burden will continue to rise for the US.

Can Cholesterol Levels Increase Long COVID Risk?

Can Cholesterol Levels Increase Long COVID Risk?


People with long-COVID symptoms were found to have higher levels of low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) and unhealthy fatty acids.
Advertisement


"To give a sense of the magnitude: If the long COVID population increases by just 10 percent each year, in 10 years, the annual cost of lost wages will be half a trillion dollars," the report warned.

Long COVID or Post-COVID Conditions

A latest study published in The Lancet found that 22 percent of people with long COVID were unable to work due to ill health, and another 45 percent had to reduce hours worked.

"Since this report focuses on working-age Americans, we will use that group's labor force participation rate of 75 percent. So, of the 16.3 million working-age Americans with long COVID , we can assume 12.2 million were in the labor force," the findings showed.
Long COVID: After-Effects of COVID-19 may Last for Years

Long COVID: After-Effects of COVID-19 may Last for Years


Watch out: Long COVID or post-COVID symptoms may last even for years.
Advertisement

Using the average US wage of $1,106 per week, the estimated 3 million people out of work due to long COVID translates to $168 billion a year in lost earnings.

"This is nearly 1 percent of the total U.S. gross domestic product. If the true number of people out of work is closer to 4 million, that is a $230 billion cost," the report mentioned.

Harvard University economist David Cutler found that 12-17 per cent of Covid-19 patients are still experiencing three or more symptoms 12 weeks after onset, and that the labor force reduction among those with significant impairment is 70 per cent.

Using Covid-19 case counts and labor force participation rates, Cutler estimated that 3.5 million people are out of work due to long Covid, for a five-year lost wage cost of $1 trillion, or around $200 billion per year.

"Critically, this number does not represent the full economic burden of long COVID, because it does not include impacts such as the lower productivity of people working while ill, the significant health care costs patients incur, or the lost productivity of caretakers," said the report.

Cutler estimated that medical care and lost quality of life related to long COVID cost an additional $544 billion each year.

A recent study suggests vaccines reduce the risk of long COVID by only 15 percent.

"While we don't yet know the risk of contracting long COVID after repeat infections, one recent study found that every repeat infection increases the probability of long-term health consequences," according to the report.

There are at least five critical government interventions that can reduce the economic burden of long COVID: better prevention and treatment options, expanded paid sick leave, improved workplace accommodations, wider access to disability insurance, and enhanced data collection on long COVID's economic effects.

Source: IANS
Identification of Risk Factors for Long COVID in Children

Identification of Risk Factors for Long COVID in Children


Age, hospitalization and number of symptoms are some key risk factors in developing long COVID in children who had been infected by COVID-19 earlier.
Advertisement

Why Do Long COVID Patients Seek Unproven Treatments Abroad?

Why Do Long COVID Patients Seek Unproven Treatments Abroad?


Doctors are concerned that desperate patients are spending life-changing sums on invasive and unproven treatments like blood washing techniques.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID ToesCOVID Toes
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 PandemicWays to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 COVID Toes 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip Iron Intake Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga Find a Hospital Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Indian Medical Journals
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Long COVID Keeping as Many as 4 Million Out of Work Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests