Long COVID Keeping as Many as 4 Million Out of Work

Advertisement

"Since this report focuses on working-age Americans, we will use that group's labor force participation rate of 75 percent. So, of the 16.3 million working-age Americans with long COVID , we can assume 12.2 million were in the labor force," the findings showed.Using the average US wage of $1,106 per week, the estimated 3 million people out of work due to long COVID translates to $168 billion a year in lost earnings."This is nearly 1 percent of the total U.S. gross domestic product. If the true number of people out of work is closer to 4 million, that is a $230 billion cost," the report mentioned.Harvard University economist David Cutler found that 12-17 per cent of Covid-19 patients are still experiencing three or more symptoms 12 weeks after onset, and that the labor force reduction among those with significant impairment is 70 per cent.Using Covid-19 case counts and labor force participation rates, Cutler estimated that 3.5 million people are out of work due to long Covid, for a five-year lost wage cost of $1 trillion, or around $200 billion per year."Critically, this number does not represent the full economic burden of long COVID, because it does not include impacts such as the lower productivity of people working while ill, the significant health care costs patients incur, or the lost productivity of caretakers," said the report.Cutler estimated that medical care and lost quality of life related to long COVID cost an additional $544 billion each year.A recent study suggests vaccines reduce the risk of long COVID by only 15 percent."While we don't yet know the risk of contracting long COVID after repeat infections, one recent study found that every repeat infection increases the probability of long-term health consequences," according to the report.There are at least five critical government interventions that can reduce the economic burden of long COVID: better prevention and treatment options, expanded paid sick leave, improved workplace accommodations, wider access to disability insurance, and enhanced data collection on long COVID's economic effects.Source: IANS