Medindia
Losing a Job Increases Stress and Anxiety Among Indian Professionals

by Adeline Dorcas on January 27, 2023 at 1:50 AM
Job loss due to COVID-19 puts Indian professionals at a higher risk of developing mental health problems such as stress, anxiety and depression, suggest experts.

Amid the growing layoffs, there has been a surge in the number of patients coming from various companies -- both office-goers and those working from home -- with panic anxiety attacks and depression as they fear losing control over their immediate future plans, said mental health experts.

How Many People Lost Their Jobs due to COVID

About 3,000 tech professionals are losing their jobs on an average daily in the month of January, including thousands in India.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
According to health experts, the last 2-3 years of COVID lockdowns, deaths, and fear of re-infection, and now massive layoffs, have resulted in extreme stress for Indian professionals.

Dr. Saumya Mudgal, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Max Hospital in Gurugram, told IANS that there has been a drastic increase in the number of patients coming from MNCs.
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety

Learn how to fight fear and anxiety in life naturally. These 10 sure-shot ways will help you cope with fear and get rid of feelings of anxiety.
"These patients are usually presented with the issues of panic anxiety and panic disorder with agoraphobia and there is quite an increase in such patients. Some of them are already taking medications and the requirement of medication has gone up and the severity of symptoms has gone up," Dr. Mudgal told IANS.

According to her, there are a lot of people coming with fresh or recent onset symptoms of anxiety and adjustment issues pertaining to anxiety or mixed anxiety.

Does Job Loss Affect Mental Health

Layoffs and loss of employment are very stressful experiences for most people. It is a time filled with uncertainties, economic challenges and loss of control over your future.

According to Dr. Rishi Gautam, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, The GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, this can lead to a significant impact on a professional's mental health and cause anxiety, depressed mood, shock and grief.

"It affects sleep and appetite, increases risk of unhealthy consumption of drugs and alcohol, causes worsened irritability, loss of self-esteem, family discord etc," Dr. Gautam told IANS.

Dr. Arti Anand, a senior clinical psychologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, said that the pandemic and massive layoffs both knocked out the working class without any warning.

"This leads to fear and stress. The way to deal with it is to be able to use your available resources, not to panic and stop thinking negatively about the future," she advised.

How to Cope with Sudden Job Loss

Health experts said that to cope in these uncertain times is by maintaining supportive relationships with friends and family, exercising regularly and practicing mindfulness.

Keep a positive attitude and outlook. Stay away from generalizing negative thoughts like "I will never have a job again or I will never enjoy my work again etc," said Dr. Gautam.

Divya Mohindroo, Founder, Embrace Imperfections and a counseling psychologist, told IANS that those impacted in the current layoffs need to deal with it practically, rather than emotionally.

"Start making a list of potential employers, research about available opportunities and companies, look for avenues to upskill and even diversify into other sectors, if required," she advised.

"Approach employers while being mentally prepared to describe their situation while pitching their candidature. It is also important to network - with friends, ex-bosses and colleagues," she said.

All professionals should share their work responsibilities with colleagues at work and family members at home, which will help them not only be accountable but also feel light about their life and tasks in hand," Mohindroo noted.

Source: IANS
Beware: Social Media Behavior can Result in Job Loss

An interior designer got a termination letter from his original job as he tried to connect to potential customers via LinkedIn for his after work hours business.
WFH Era: Is It Healthy for Husband and Wife to Work From Home

Is work from home jobs better for couples? Working from home (WFH) may be better deal for husbands than wives.
