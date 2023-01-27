About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Artificial Skin More Sensitive Than Natural Skin

by Adeline Dorcas on January 27, 2023 at 1:56 AM
Font : A-A+

Is Artificial Skin More Sensitive Than Natural Skin

Newly developed artificial skin goes beyond the sensing features of natural skin, reports a new study.

Investigators have developed an artificial skin that is even more sensitive than human skin in its ability to detect pressure applied by an object as well as its approach.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Artificial Skin-like Sensors: The Future of Wearable Tech

Artificial Skin-like Sensors: The Future of Wearable Tech


Artificial 'skin' sensor could be the future of wearable and stretchable electronics, with applications in wound-healing, gaming and more, said researchers.
Advertisement


In research published in the journal Small, scientists used the dual-responsive artificial skin for a variety of applications, including manipulation of virtual game characters, navigation of electronic maps, and scrolling through electronic documents.

Distinct signals could be detected by the artificial skin upon different approaching targets, making it feasible for touchless object identification.

How Does an Artificial Skin Work

The advance provides a proof-of-concept application for rendering a robot to classify materials including polymers, metals, and human skin in an entirely touchless mode. The researchers note that such artificial skin can be used in next-generation engineered electronics with potential in human-machine interfaces, artificial intelligence, prosthesis, and augmented reality.
Artificial Skin That Helps to Rehabilitate and Enhance Virtual Reality

Artificial Skin That Helps to Rehabilitate and Enhance Virtual Reality


Technology can now replicate our sense of touch and can greatly enhance human-computer and human-robot interfaces for applications such as medical rehabilitation and virtual reality.
Advertisement

"We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin. Unlike human skin that senses most information from touching actions, this artificial skin also obtains rich cognitive information encoded in touchless or approaching operations," said corresponding author Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore.

"The work could lead to next-generation robotic perception technologies superior to existing tactile sensors."

Source: Eurekalert
Stanford Scientists Develop Artificial Skin Capable of Sensing the Pressure of Touch

Stanford Scientists Develop Artificial Skin Capable of Sensing the Pressure of Touch


A team of scientists at Stanford University has developed a tactile sensing system which could produce the human sensation of touch.
Advertisement
New Electronic Artificial Skin can React to Pain Just Like Human Skin

New Electronic Artificial Skin can React to Pain Just Like Human Skin


Electronic skin that reacts to pain, just like human skin could be a breakthrough for better prosthetics and smarter robots, according to a new study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is ...
Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin ...
Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters ...
Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red ...
Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. ...
Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in ...
Skin Substitutes

Skin Substitutes

Find the facts of skin substitutes including types, advantages and disadvantages of skin ...
Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Is Artificial Skin More Sensitive Than Natural Skin Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests