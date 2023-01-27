Does Vaping E-cigarettes Cause Lung Damage

Vaping e-cigarettes (electronic cigarettes) can trigger lung disease, warn experts.



New research published in The FASEB Journal indicates that e-cigarettes can cause cellular and molecular changes in the lungs.



Why is Vaping Bad for Your Lungs

Specifically, prolonged inhalation of e-cigarette aerosols by mice caused changes in the animals' pulmonary immune cell composition and altered gene and protein levels in the lungs.