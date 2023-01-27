About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Does Vaping E-cigarettes Cause Lung Damage

by Adeline Dorcas on January 27, 2023 at 2:37 AM
Vaping e-cigarettes (electronic cigarettes) can trigger lung disease, warn experts.

New research published in The FASEB Journal indicates that e-cigarettes can cause cellular and molecular changes in the lungs.

Why is Vaping Bad for Your Lungs

Specifically, prolonged inhalation of e-cigarette aerosols by mice caused changes in the animals' pulmonary immune cell composition and altered gene and protein levels in the lungs.

E-cigarette or Vaping Product use-Associated Lung Injury is More Common Among Youngsters

Vaping e-cigarettes (electronic cigarettes) can trigger a new, serious lung disease known as E-cigarette or Vaping Product use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).
Investigators found that even low exposure to aerosols from JUUL—a brand of e-cigarettes popular with youth and young adults—had significant impacts.

"The health consequences of vaping are not known. Our results show that inhalation of the vapor generated by a popular brand of e-cigarette causes widespread changes inside the lungs, data that further highlight that these products are not inert and may lead to lung damage if used long term," said corresponding author Carolyn J. Baglole, PhD, of McGill University, in Montreal, Quebec.

Source: Eurekalert
E-cigarettes Significantly Increase Risk of Chronic Lung Disease

E-cigarettes have long-term adverse effects on health as it significantly increases the risk of developing chronic lung disease, reports a new study.
E-Cigarettes May Help Even Die Hard Smokers Kick the Habit

Switching to vaping or e-cigarettes may help smokers to eventually quit the habit and stay that way longterm according to recent study.
Say No to Vaping: Flavored E-cigarettes may Worsen Asthma Symptoms

Can vaping affect your asthma? Yes, flavors used in electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) can make your asthma symptoms even more worse, suggests a new study.
