medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Iron Deposits in Brain Reveal Cognitive Decline in Parkinson’s Disease Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In people with Parkinson's disease, a cutting-edge MRI technique to detect iron deposits in different brain regions helps track declines in thinking, memory and movement, revealed a new UCL-led study. The findings are published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
Iron Deposits in Brain Reveal Cognitive Decline in Parkinson’s Disease Patients
Iron Deposits in Brain Reveal Cognitive Decline in Parkinson’s Disease Patients

"Iron in the brain is of growing interest to people researching neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and dementias. As you get older, iron accumulates in the brain, but it's also linked to the build-up of harmful brain proteins, so we're starting to find evidence that it could be useful in monitoring disease progression, and potentially even in diagnostics," said the study's lead author, Dr Rimona Weil (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology).

Show Full Article


The study involved 97 people with Parkinson's disease, who had been diagnosed within the last 10 years, along with 37 people without the condition, as a control (comparison) group. They were tested for their thinking and memory as well as for their motor function.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive condition of brain degeneration resulting in tremors, stiffness and slowness of movement. Close to 50% of people with the condition end up developing dementia, but the timing and severity vary substantially.

Currently there are no reliable measures to track Parkinson's progression in the brain, so clinicians rely on monitoring symptoms. Conventional brain imaging fails to track progression until quite a late stage, when large-scale brain volume loss can be detected.

Iron accumulates in people's brains as part of the normal ageing process, partly due to increased permeability in the blood-brain barrier. Excess iron can have toxic effects leading to proteins being irreversibly modified. Recent studies have found that when proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease (amyloid and tau, which are also linked to Parkinson's dementia) build up, iron also accumulates in the affected brain areas.

In the current study, researchers used a new technique, called quantitative susceptibility mapping, to map iron levels in the brain based on MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans. They found that iron accumulation in the hippocampus and thalamus brain regions was associated with poor memory and thinking scores. Iron in the putamen brain region was associated with poor movement scores, suggesting a more advanced stage of the disease.

In Parkinson's disease, the hippocampus and thalamus are known to be associated with thinking and memory, and the putamen with movement scores, so the researchers say it's very promising that iron deposition was specifically detected in those areas.

The findings suggest that iron deposition could be valuable to track if a treatment is working in a clinical trial, and might eventually be helpful for early diagnosis of Parkinson's or other neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr Weil has previously found in a 2019 study that a suite of vision tests may be helpful to predict cognitive decline in Parkinson's. She and her colleagues hope that further research will determine if the vision tests and iron measures could be helpful to predict which people with dementia are likely to develop dementia.

First author, PhD student George Thomas (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology), said: "It's really promising to see measures like this which can potentially track the varying progression of Parkinson's disease, as it could help clinicians devise better treatment plans for people based on how their condition manifests."

Co-author Dr Julio Acosta-Cabronero (Tenoke Ltd. and Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging, UCL) added: "We were surprised at how well the iron levels measured in different regions of the brain with MRI were correlated with cognitive and motor skills. We hope that brain iron measurement could be useful for a wide range of conditions, such as to gauge dementia severity or to see which brain regions are affected by other movement, neuromuscular and neuroinflammatory disorders, stroke, traumatic brain injury and drug abuse."

The researchers are now following up the same study participants to see how their disease is progressing, whether they develop dementia, and how such measures correlate with changes in iron levels over time.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...

Simple Blood Test Could Help Predict Progression of Parkinson's Disease

New blood test for inflammatory and cell senescence biomarkers may be a reliable predictor of cognitive decline, including recognizing those who will develop early dementia and motor progression in Parkinson's disease patients.

Parkinson's Disease May Develop Before Birth

People affected with Parkinson's disease before they are 50 may have been born with disordered brain cells that went undetected for decades.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeMinerals: Not Just the Gold And SilverNutritional Management of Parkinsons diseaseVitamins and MineralsLanguage Areas in The Brain
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

World Encephalitis Day: A Global Issue That Needs a Human Solution

Healthy Mom & Dad: Good Role Model to Make Kids Eat More Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive