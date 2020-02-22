medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

Deadly Kidney Cancer's Achilles' Heel Exposed

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 22, 2020 at 10:12 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hypoxia-inducible factor 2α (HIF-2α) protein discovered is pivotal for progression of clear cell renal cell carcinomas and can be disabled by new experimental drug, stated a team of researchers at the UT Southwestern Medical Center's Kidney Cancer Program.
Deadly Kidney Cancer's Achilles' Heel Exposed
Deadly Kidney Cancer's Achilles' Heel Exposed

When study lead author James Brugarolas, M.D., Ph.D., professor of internal medicine (hematology/oncology) and director of the Kidney Cancer Program at UT Southwestern, began his career two decades ago, only one medication was approved to treat this cancer. There are now over a dozen approved drugs for ccRCC; however, says Brugarolas, each offers only a modest effect on survival and comes with a host of side effects.

Show Full Article


Searching for better pharmaceuticals to fight this cancer, researchers at the Kidney Cancer Program focused on a protein known as hypoxia-inducible factor 2α (HIF-2α), which investigators at UTSW first discovered and described in the late 1990s. HIF-2α is a target of a tumor suppressor protein called von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) that's characteristically inactivated in most cases of ccRCC. When HIF-2α pairs with HIF-1β, it's able to regulate the expression of over 100 genes, including many that play key roles in cancer, such as those that control the formation of blood vessels or maintain stem cell-like qualities.

Although HIF-2α had long been considered undruggable, UTSW researchers identified a vulnerability in the protein structure in 2009 - a pocket that plays a key role in binding to HIF-1β. Eventually, researchers at UTSW identified compounds that bound this pocket, which served as the basis for the founding of Peloton Therapeutics Inc. in the UTSW BioCenter at Southwestern Medical District and the development of the HIF-2 inhibitor drug PT2385. After extensive preclinical testing in animal models, scientists at UTSW and their colleagues performed a phase one clinical trial that showed that this compound was safe, well tolerated, and effective at controlling cancer in 40 percent of patients.

Through an in-depth study of a subset of patients who participated in the phase one study and were willing to undergo extensive testing, the investigators sought to determine how well PT2385 blocked HIF-2α in ccRCC patients, how specific the effect was, and how important HIF-2α was for the cancer.

The researchers performed advanced MRIs to follow blood flow within patients' tumors and took tumor biopsies, as well as blood samples, at different time points.

Their results showed that within two weeks after patients started on the drug, the amount of blood circulating in their tumors decreased by about 29 percent on average. While the cohort of patients tested was relatively small, the results suggested that the drug was starving tumors from blood, says Ivan Pedrosa, M.D., Ph.D., professor of radiology, chief of magnetic resonance imaging at UTSW, and co-leader of the study. Unlike all other drugs that seek to block blood flow to tumors, but do so everywhere, the effect of PT2385 was specific for the cancer.

Within tumors, tests on biopsied tissue showed that PT2385 effectively dissolved the HIF-2α/HIF-1β, blocking the complex from activating cancer-promoting genes. The effect was highly specific, and other related complexes, such as HIF-1α/HIF-1β were unaffected - showing its extreme specificity for HIF-2α.

After more than a year on PT2385, a patient's tumor appeared to develop resistance to the drug, progressing unabated. Further tests revealed the development of a mutation within HIF-2α that prevented access by the drug to the pocket. The same mutation was found in a second patient.

Brugarolas says that the findings, which extend previous discoveries they reported in Nature, offer proof that HIF-2 is critical for ccRCC progression and that HIF-2α inhibitors such as PT2385 offer a novel and powerful weapon against this deadly disease.

"This study exposes the Achilles' heel of ccRCC tumors," says Brugarolas, who leads one of just two National Cancer Institute-designated Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPOREs) for kidney cancer in the U.S.

"Short of a cure, which we're still struggling to get to patients, we think this drug and other future drugs in this class could offer a durable way to fight this cancer while preserving quality of life," adds Kevin Courtney, M.D., Ph.D., UTSW associate professor of internal medicine (hematology/oncology) and first author of the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma is kidney cancer that affects the lining of the kidney tubules. The initial stages of the cancer are asymptomatic and this makes early management of the disease difficult.

New Nanoplatform Technology Offers Hope in Treating Drug-resistant Renal Cell Carcinoma

The tumor hypoxia directed nanoparticle used in conjunction with the FDA-approved renal cell carcinoma treatment, Sorafenib had positive outcomes in animal trials.

Novel Anticancer Agent Lenvima Receives FDA Clearance for Treating Renal Cell Carcinoma

An updated analysis carried out in December 2014 suggested that lenvatinib plus everolimus extends overall survival compared to everolimus alone.

Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma Reported

At the ESMO 2012 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology, new results from phase III trials exploring treatment options for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma were released.

Heel Pain Symptom Evaluation

Heel pain is experienced by most of us and can be disabling at times even though it is not a life threatening condition.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisHeel Pain Symptom EvaluationKidney Biopsy
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

World Encephalitis Day: A Global Issue That Needs a Human Solution

Healthy Mom & Dad: Good Role Model to Make Kids Eat More Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive