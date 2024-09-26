A woman's iron needs increase nearly tenfold during
‘A #ferritin threshold of 60 µg/L at 15 weeks of #pregnancy serves as a predictor of #iron_deficiency later in the pregnancy. #medindia’A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has revealed widespread iron deficiency among pregnant women, even in high-resource settings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Longitudinal evaluation of iron status during pregnancy: a prospective cohort study in a high-resource setting
Go to source).
Researchers from Ireland found that over 80% of the 641 women studied were iron deficient by the third trimester, despite not being anemic in the first trimester. This deficiency was more prevalent than in some low-resource settings.
Iron deficiency, which can lead to
Currently, screening for iron deficiency during pregnancy is not routine, and there are no universally accepted diagnostic criteria, while the US Preventive Services Task Force finds insufficient evidence to recommend routine screening.
The European Hematology Society and the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics advocate for screening all pregnant women in the first trimester and all women of reproductive age, regardless of anemia status.
The study suggests a
An accompanying editorial criticized the medical community’s approach to iron deficiency in pregnancy as outdated and called for immediate changes in screening and treatment practices. Further large-scale studies are needed to establish clearer guidelines and improve maternal health outcomes.
